FC 25 TOTW 14 Predictions ft. Amad Diallo & Heung-min Son

The big day is just around the corner, but FC 25 Ultimate Team players continue to receive some early Christmas gifts as TOTW 14 prepares to drop.

Stars from some of football's biggest leagues put on a show over the weekend, stepping up and standing out from the rest to give themselves a chance of featuring in what could be another unmissable Team of the Week squad.

TOTW 14 Predictions

While promos, SBCs, and Objectives continue to steal the limelight in Ultimate Team, TOTW has continued to produce some amazing cards of its own, and the latest instalment is set to be no different following another action-packed football week.

FC 25 TOTW Card

Below, we've predicted five stars who could follow in the footsteps of Cole Palmer and Jamal Musiala by making Team of the Week 14, so let's dive in and take a look!

Amad Diallo - Manchester United

When Manchester United found themselves on the brink of yet another derby defeat in the Premier League, Amad Diallo came to the rescue. The Ivory Coast international won his side a penalty in the 85th minute, which was calmly executed by Bruno Fernandes, before lifting the ball over a helpless Ederson and narrowly finding the back of the net from a volley to win it seconds before stoppage time.

Heung-min Son - Tottenham Hotspur

It was quite literally a five-star performance from Spurs as they thumped Southampton 5-0 away from home, with Heung-min Son topping off an impressive team display. The forward scored one goal and assisted a further two which could secure his teammate James Maddison a place in TOTW 14.

Jan Kopic - Viktoria Plzen

Speaking of dominant performances, Czech side Viktoria Plzen took no prisoners as they thrashed SK Dynamo Ceske Budejovice 7-2 with the help of Jan Kopic. The midfielder bagged a hat-trick and provided an assist to surely guarantee him a spot in TOTW 14.

Santiago Gimenez - Feyenoord

Sticking with hat-trick heroes, Santiago Gimenez also took home the match ball after bagging three goals against Heracles Almelo in the Eredivisie, making him another strong contender to receive an inform card.

Carolin Simon - Bayern Munich

Last but not least, we end our predictions with a star from the Frauen-Bundesliga. There were many standout performers across the Women's divisions over the weekend, but Carolin Simon was perhaps the pick of the bunch. The left-back scored twice and helped her side keep a clean sheet in a 2-0 win over 1. FFC Turbine Potsdam, rounding off the perfect display.

That brings us to the end of our TOTW predictions. Team of the Week 14 is set to go live in Ultimate Team at 12:00pm CT (6pm GMT) on Wednesday, December 18.