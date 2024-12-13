EA FC 25 Globetrotters Promo - Team 1 Revealed!

The EA FC 25 Globetrotters Promo has finally arrived at Ultimate Team, and as the leaks had revealed, it brought fantastic cards!

All of the Globetrotters Promo cards give two chemistry points, which is something unique and that makes it easier to insert them in your squad.

Kerr and Salah headline the promo, with their cards possessing incredible attributes and PlayStyles. These are two meta cards you will want to get your hands on.

EA FC 25 Globetrotters Promo Team 1 Players

While Kerr and Salah headline the Globetrotters promo, they aren't the only great cards. The Globetrotters Team 1 also has other world-class players, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Odegaard, and Dembele.

This promo also has many cards that possess great attributes despite not being meta cards. Players such as Kante, Brahim, Savinho, Carrasco, and Douglas Luiz, can be a great addition to many squads.

Credit: EA Sports FC

The Globetrotters promo is special, but not special to the point of not having any fodder cards. However, the Globetrotters promo fodder cards aren't that bad, as they have solid attributes.

While you will most likely use them on the upcoming EA FC 25 SBCs, they are fantastic additions if you happen to have a Libertadores squad. It's also great to see less popular leagues get some decent cards.

Here are all the Globetrotters Promo Team 1 Players: