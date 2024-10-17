FC 25 Total Rush Team 2 Leaks ft. Messi & Salah

Team 2 of the Total Rush promo in FC 25 has been leaked, and it's set to include some of the biggest names in football!

We have everything you need to know about Team 2 below, including featured players and when they are expected to drop, so let's dive in!

FC 25 Total Rush Team 2 Leaks

The Total Rush promo is currently live in FC 25 Ultimate Team, offering players the chance to obtain some amazing cards through packs, SBCs, and Objectives.

As the name suggests, the Total Rush promo is centered around content for the Rush mode, which continues to be one of the most popular modes in the early stages of the FC 25 cycle.

Luckily for Ultimate Team fans, more Total Rush content is on the way in the form of Team 2, and reputable leaker @DonkTrading has revealed all of the players set to be included.

Leaked Total Rush Team 2 players:

The leak suggests a total of 19 players will arrive in Team 2, and while official ratings are yet to be confirmed, each card will no doubt possess some incredible stats and PlayStyles just like those in Team 1.

Team 2 of the Total Rush promo is expected to drop in FC 25 Ultimate Team packs on Friday, October 18 at 6pm BST. With Trailblazers expected to follow next week.

As was the case with Team 1, the new set of players will be joined by other attainable items via SBCs and Objectives before a brand-new promo arrives next week.

Who are you hoping to get your hands on from Total Rush Team 2? Let us know in the comments below!