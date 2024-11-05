FC 25 - How To Complete Showdown Politano SBC, Costs & Solution

After releasing the Showdown Darmian SBC, EA Sports FC introduced the FC 25 Showdown Politano SBC, giving players a chance to add a great Italian winger to their squad.

The Showdown Politano card possesses some great attributes, good PlyStyles, and the best role in FC 25 for a winger. This card is a great addition to any Ultimate Team squad, especially as a super sub.

Without further ado, let's find out the cheapest way to complete this great SBC

FC 25 Showdown Politano SBC Cheapest Solutions

As mentioned above, this card has some great attributes, such as 87 pace, 83 shooting, 83 passing, 86 dribbling, and 74 physicality. It excels in all the key attributes of a winger, which makes it a valuable addition to any squad.

The Showdown Politano card has the Trivela, Rapid, Technical, Whipped Pass, and Power Shot PlayStyles, having some of the best PlayStyles in the game for a winger.

As for roles, this card has the Wide Playmaker+ and the Inside Forward++ roles, with the last one being arguably the best role in the game for wingers.

To complete this SBC, and secure the great Showdown Politano SBC card, players only need to submit two squads.

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

Credit: Top Form

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

Serie A

Requirements:

Serie A Enilive Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Serie A

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

After submitting the two squads, players will earn the fantastic Showdown Politano SBC card, as well as two packs.

Completing this SBC will cost players around 32k coins, making it an affordable SBC, especially for players who have a lot of fodder.

What do you think of the Showdown Politano SBC? Will you be completing it? Let us know in the comments below.