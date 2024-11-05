FC 25 - How To Complete Showdown Darmian SBC, Costs & Solution

EA Sports FC has released more content from the Showdown promo, introducing the FC 25 Showdown Darmian SBC, which is a very solid right-back card.

This card possesses some good attributes, great defensive PlayStyles, and one of the best roles in FC 25. It's not a meta card, but it's a solid option for Serie A Ultimate Team squads.

So let's find out the cheapest way to complete this SBC.

FC 25 Showdown Darmian SBC Cheapest Solutions

The Showdown Darmian SBC allows FC 25 players to add a well-rounded right-back to their squads. This card has some good attributes, such as 83 pace, 84 passing, 81 dribbling, 82 physicality, and 83 defending.

Showdown Darmian possesses great PlayStyles, having the Relentless, Block, Anticipate, Slide Tackle, and Whipped Pass PlayStyles. The defensive PlayStyles are particularly good and are what differentiates this card form other right-backs.

When it comes to roles, this card has the Defender+, Attacking Wingback+, Fullback+, and Falseback++ roles.

To complete this SBC, and secure this Showdown Darmian SBC card, players need to submit four squads.

80 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 80

Squad:

80 Rated Squad

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

81 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 80

Squad:

81 Rated Squad

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

Serie A

Requirements:

Serie A Enilive Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

Serie A

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

After submitting the four squads, players will earn the great Showdown Darmian SBC card, as well as four packs.

Completing this SBC will cost players around 39.5k coins, making it an affordable SBC, especially for players who have a lot of fodder.

What do you think of this SBC? Will you be completing it? Let us know in the comments below.