FC 25 - How to Complete Showdown Caicedo SBC, Costs & Solution

The Showdown Caicedo SBC arrived at FC 25 just a few moments after the Showdown Ugarte SBC had been introduced by EA Sports FC.
This SBC allows players a chance to earn a great card of the Chelsea star midfielder. The card has some great stats, with the defensive attributes being astonishing, and making this card a defensive monster.
So let's find out the cheapest way to complete this incredible SBC.
Showdown Caicedo SBC Cheapest Solutions
This card possesses some fantastic attributes, such as 80 pace, 83 passing, 80 dribbling, 84 defending, and 81 physicality, making it a great midfield option for the CDM position, mainly for players with Premier League squads.
The Showdown Caicedo SBC card has the Pinged Pass, Tiki Taka, Intercept, Anticipate, Slide Tackle, Trickster, Press Proven, and Relentless PlayStyles. But that's not all, as the card also has the Deep-Lying Playmaker++, Holding+, and Deep-Lying Playmaker+ roles.
With so many great attributes, spectacular PlayStyles, and good roles, this card is a great addition to any Ultimate Team squad, even if it's just as a super sub.
To earn this fantastic card, and some packs, players need to submit five squads.
Chelsea
Requirements:
- Chelsea Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Rating: Min. 80
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Prime Mixed Players Pack
81-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 81
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Electrum Players Pack
Top Form
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Rating: Min. 81
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Electrum Players Pack
Premier League
Requirements:
- Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Rating: Min. 82
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Gold Players Pack
83 Rated
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 83
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Prime Electrum Players Pack
After submitting these five squads, players will earn the spetacular Showdown Caicedo SBC card, as well as five packs. Completing this SBC will cost players around 41k coins.
What do you think about this SBC? Will you be completing it? Let us know in the comments below!
