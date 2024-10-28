FC 25 - How to Complete Showdown Caicedo SBC, Costs & Solution

The Showdown Caicedo SBC arrived at FC 25 just a few moments after the Showdown Ugarte SBC had been introduced by EA Sports FC.

This SBC allows players a chance to earn a great card of the Chelsea star midfielder. The card has some great stats, with the defensive attributes being astonishing, and making this card a defensive monster.

So let's find out the cheapest way to complete this incredible SBC.

Showdown Caicedo SBC Cheapest Solutions

This card possesses some fantastic attributes, such as 80 pace, 83 passing, 80 dribbling, 84 defending, and 81 physicality, making it a great midfield option for the CDM position, mainly for players with Premier League squads.

The Showdown Caicedo SBC card has the Pinged Pass, Tiki Taka, Intercept, Anticipate, Slide Tackle, Trickster, Press Proven, and Relentless PlayStyles. But that's not all, as the card also has the Deep-Lying Playmaker++, Holding+, and Deep-Lying Playmaker+ roles.

With so many great attributes, spectacular PlayStyles, and good roles, this card is a great addition to any Ultimate Team squad, even if it's just as a super sub.

To earn this fantastic card, and some packs, players need to submit five squads.

Chelsea

Requirements:

Chelsea Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 80

Squad:

Chelsea

Reward:

Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

81-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 81

Squad:

81-Rated Squad

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 81

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

Premier League

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

83 Rated

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

83 Rated

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

After submitting these five squads, players will earn the spetacular Showdown Caicedo SBC card, as well as five packs. Completing this SBC will cost players around 41k coins.

What do you think about this SBC? Will you be completing it? Let us know in the comments below!