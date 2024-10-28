FC 25 - How to Complete Showdown Ugarte SBC, Costs & Solution

After TrailBlazers Raphinha SBC, EA Sports FC has now introduced the Showdown Ugarte SBC to FC 25, adding a great card of the Manchester United star that players can earn for free.

This card possesses some great attributes, spectacular PlayStyles, especially defensive ones, and solid roles. It's a must-have card for players with a Premier League squad.

So let's find out the cheapest way to complete this great SBC.

Showdown Ugarte SBC Cheapest Solutions

As mentioned above, this Showdown Ugarte SBC card possesses some good attributes, having 80 pace, 80 passing, 83 dribbling, 84 physicality, and 81 defending.

This card has the Long Ball Pass, Jockey, Intercept, Slide Tackle, Bruiser, and Technical PlayStyles. As for roles, it has the Centre-Half++, Holding+, and Box-To-Box+.

It's a very well-rounded card, that excels on defense and can be a great addition to many Ultimate Team squads

To earn this great card, and some packs, players need to submit five squads.

Manchester United

Requirements:

Man Utd Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 80

Squad:

Manchester United

Reward:

Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

81-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 81

Squad:

81-Rated Squad

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 81

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

Premier League

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

83 Rated

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

83 Rated

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

After submitting these five squads, players will earn the great Showdown Ugarte SBC card, as well as five packs. Completing this SBC will cost players around 41.5k coins.

What do you think about this SBC? Will you be completing it? Let us know in the comments below!