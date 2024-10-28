FC 25 - How to Complete Showdown Ugarte SBC, Costs & Solution

After TrailBlazers Raphinha SBC, EA Sports FC has now introduced the Showdown Ugarte SBC to FC 25, adding a great card of the Manchester United star that players can earn for free.
This card possesses some great attributes, spectacular PlayStyles, especially defensive ones, and solid roles. It's a must-have card for players with a Premier League squad.
So let's find out the cheapest way to complete this great SBC.
Showdown Ugarte SBC Cheapest Solutions
As mentioned above, this Showdown Ugarte SBC card possesses some good attributes, having 80 pace, 80 passing, 83 dribbling, 84 physicality, and 81 defending.
This card has the Long Ball Pass, Jockey, Intercept, Slide Tackle, Bruiser, and Technical PlayStyles. As for roles, it has the Centre-Half++, Holding+, and Box-To-Box+.
It's a very well-rounded card, that excels on defense and can be a great addition to many Ultimate Team squads
To earn this great card, and some packs, players need to submit five squads.
Manchester United
Requirements:
- Man Utd Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Rating: Min. 80
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Prime Mixed Players Pack
81-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 81
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Electrum Players Pack
Top Form
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Rating: Min. 81
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Electrum Players Pack
Premier League
Requirements:
- Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Rating: Min. 82
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Gold Players Pack
83 Rated
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 83
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Prime Electrum Players Pack
After submitting these five squads, players will earn the great Showdown Ugarte SBC card, as well as five packs. Completing this SBC will cost players around 41.5k coins.
What do you think about this SBC? Will you be completing it? Let us know in the comments below!
Explore new topics and discover content that's right for you!EA Sports FC