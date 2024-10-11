FC 25 - How To Complete POTM Cole Palmer SBC, Costs & Solution

FC 25 POTM Cole Palmer Card
Credit: EA Sports FC
By Francisco CarricoUS Sports Writer

Credit: EA Sports FC

Perhaps the most anticipated SBC of FC 25 is finally here, as the POTM Cole Palmer SBC has just arrived at Ultimate Team, introducing an astonishing card.

The Chelsea star had some fantastic performances in September, and convinced even the most skeptical fans, that he is indeed one of the best players in the Premier League.

As expected, Cole Palmer's card possesses incredible attributes, and many PlayStyles and roles. It's a must-have card for Chelsea fans or players with a Premier League squad who are looking for an upgrade at the CAM position.

POTM Cole Palmer SBC Cheapest Solutions

As mentioned above, this POTM Cole Palmer SBC card has some fantastic attributes, with 80 pace, 88 dribbling, 87 passing, and 85 shooting.

FC 25 POTM Cole Palmer Card Attributes
expand image

This card also possesses the Finesse Shot, Dead Ball+, Whipped Pass, Incisive Pass, Technical, Flair, and First Touch PlayStyles.

As for the roles, the POTM Cole Palmer SBC card has the Wide Playmaker+, Inside Forward++, and Shadow Striker+ roles.

Players need to submit three squads to earn this great card and add it to their Ultimate Team. Users will also earn two packs and a non-rare Cucurella card in the process.

Non-rare

Requirements:

  • Player Quality: Min. Bronze
  • Common Players: Min. 1

Squad:

FC 25 POTM Cole Palmer SBC Non-rare Solution
expand image
Reward:

  • Marc Cucurella

Chelsea

Requirements:

  • Chelsea Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
  • Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
  • Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

FC 25 POTM Cole Palmer SBC Chelsea Solution
expand image
Reward:

  • Small Electrum Players Pack

England

Requirements:

  • England Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
  • Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

FC 25 POTM Cole Palmer SBC England Solution
expand image
Reward:

  • Small Electrum Players Pack

After submitting these three squads, players will earn the fantastic POTM Cole Palmer SBC, two packs, and the Marc Cucurella card.

This SBC will cost around 67.2k coins to complete, which makes it an incredibly cheap SBC for the card it offers. Players who have plenty of fodder cards should definitely complete this SBC.

