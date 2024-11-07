FC 25: How To Complete Player Moments Robertson SBC, Costs & Solution

EA Sports FC has introduced the FC 25 Player Moments Robertson SBC, which brought a fantastic card to Ultimate Team, that you will definitely want to add to your team if you are a Liverpool fan.

This card possesses some fantastic attributes and great PlayStyles, which put it among the best Premier League left-backs in the game. It can even be considered an FC 25 meta card.

So let's find out the cheapest way to complete this spectacular Player Moments Robertson SBC.

FC 25 Player Moments Robertson SBC Cheapest Solutions

As mentioned above, the Player Moments Robertson SBC card has some great attributes, such as 86 pace, 86 passing, 81 dribbling, 85 defending, and 83 physicality.

What makes this card better than most left-backs in FC 25 are its PlayStyles and roles. This card has the Whipped Pass+, Jockey, Slide Tackle, Rapid, and Relentless, PlayStyles. When it comes to roles, it possesses the Attacking Wingback+, Fullback+, and Wingback++.

Player Moments Robertson is very solid defensively, having great pace, defensive awareness, tackling ability, and great physical attributes. With great passing and dribbling stats, Robertson can also impact the final third of the field.

To complete this SBC and get your hands on this fantastic card, you will need to submit five squads.

Liverpool

Requirements:

Liverpool Player: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 81

Squad:

Liverpool

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Player: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Premier League

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

84 Rated

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

84 Rated

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

85 Rated

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

85 Rated

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

After submitting the five squads, you will earn the astonishing Player Moments Robertson SBC card, as well as five packs.

Completing this SBC will cost players around 126k coins, which makes it a cheap SBC considering the quality cad it offers. Because of that, you should at least consider doing it, especially if you have a lot of fodder cards.

What do you think of the Player Moments Robertson SBC? Will you be completing it? Let us know in the comments below.