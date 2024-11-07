ePremier League is Back For 24/25 Season

One of the biggest EA Sports FC esports tournaments is back, with the ePremier League returning for the 24/25 season!

This year's edition is played on FC 25 and will have an incredible prize pool of £100k. A total of 40 players will participate, half on Xbox X/S and half on PlayStation 5.

The ePremier League 24/25 season will have three open qualifiers, so players have plenty of chances to guarantee a ticket to the tournament, and fulfilling the dream of representing their boyhood club.

ePremier League 24/25 Season

The ePremier League 24/25 qualifiers start on 20 November, marking the official start of the new season. As mentioned above, there will be three online open qualifiers, with players needing to be at least 16 years old to participate in them.

These qualifiers will take on the following dates:

Online Qualifier 1: 20 - 21 November

Online Qualifier 2: 27 - 28 November

Online Qualifier 3: 18 - 19 December

A total of 160 players will come out of these online open qualifiers and compete in the Club Playoffs phase, which will be played on FC Pro mode, in a double-elimination individual bracket.

From this phase will emerge the final 40 competitors, 20 for each of the two platforms the competition is played in, which are the Xbox X/S and PlayStation 5. Each club will have two players, one for each platform.

The main phase of the tournament starts on 1 March and ends on the following day. It's called the Group Stage phase, and the four group winners advance directly to The Finals.

But the remaining 16 teams that didn't top their group aren't eliminated, as they have the chance to qualify for the most important phase of the tournament via the Knockout Stages.

Four teams will come out of the Knockout Stage and book their ticket to The Finals. In The Finals, the eight teams will battle in a Knockout bracket to see who is crowned the ePremier League 24/25 Season winner.

The ePremier League 24/25 Season has a prize pool of £100k, which will be distributed by the top 16 players, with the prize being split equally between the club representatives.

Here is how the ePremier League 24/25 Season prize pool will be distributed:

Placing Amount 1 £30,000 2 £15,000 3-4 £7,500 5-8 £5,000 9-16 £2,500

An Exciting ePremier League Season Awaits Us

The ePremier League 24/25 Season promises to be an exciting one, with some of the best FC 25 players in the world competing in it, such as Tekkz, Bonanno, Stingray, and many others.

Tekkz and Matias Bonanno are looking to keep their crown, with Tekkz also looking to make history, by becoming the first-ever three-time ePremier League champion and the first to win back-to-back titles.

Tekkz had the following to say about the upcoming tournament:

"It was a huge honour to claim the title on behalf of Manchester City and to be able to call myself a two-time ePremier League Champion was a proud moment in my career. We're looking forward to defending the title this season. We'll be aiming to break more records by becoming the first players and club in ePremier League history to win it back-to-back!"

Credit: Esports News UK

Will Brass, the Premier League Chief Commercial Officer is also excited about the new season, and can't wait to see what memorable moments the 24-25 season will provide players and fans alike.

Will Brass said the following:

"As we embark on the seventh season of the ePremier League, we are thrilled to bring fans yet another opportunity to compete on behalf of their favourite Premier League club in one of the most exciting esports tournaments in the world."

What about you? Are you excited for the ePremier League 24/25 Season? Let us know in the comments below!