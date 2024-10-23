FC 25 - How to Complete Premium Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC, Costs & Solution

EA Sports FC has introduced a lot of content to FC 25 recently, introducing the Max 88 Base Hero Upgrade SBC, Total Rush Team 2, and now adding the Premium Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC.

The Premium Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC allows players to earn five packs, which can contain some great cards. It's a perfect SBC for players who are looking to upgrade their Ultimate Team squad ahead of Fut Champions.

So let's find out the cheapest way to complete the FC 25 Premium Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC.

Premium Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC Cheapest Solutions

The Premium Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC gives players the chance to earn five packs. These packs contain plenty of items, including many cards, which can be used to upgrade players' squads or to complete other SBCs.

Players will need to submit a total of four squads to get their hands on these five packs, and potentially pull a meta player from one of them.

Ligue 1 & Eredivisie

Requirements:

Ligue 1 McDonald's or Eredivisie Players: Exactly 11 Players

Players from the same Club: Min. 6 in your Starting 11

Rare Players: Min. 2 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 68

Total Chemistry: Min. 10

Squad:

Credit: Ligue 1 & Eredivisie

Reward:

Jumbo Gold Pack

Libertadores & Sudamericana

Requirements:

Libertadores or Sudamericana Players: Exactly 11 Players

Players from the same Club: Max. 1 in your Starting 11

Gold Players: Min. 2 in your Starting 11

Rare Players: Min. 3 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 74

Total Chemistry: Min. 10

Squad:

Credit: Libertadores & Sudamericana

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

Bundesliga & Serie A

Requirements:

Bundesliga or Serie A Players: Exactly 11 Players

Players from the same Club: Max. 1 in your Starting 11

Rare Players: Min. 3 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 77

Total Chemistry: Min. 10

Squad:

Bundesliga & Serie A

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Premier League & LALIGA

Requirements:

Premier League or LALIGA EA SPORTS: Exactly 11 Players

Players from the same Club: Max. 1 in your Starting 11

Rare Players: Min. 4 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 79

Total Chemistry: Min. 10

Squad:

Premier League & LALIGA

Reward:

Small Rare Gold Players Pack

After submitting these four squads, players will earn five packs, which will hopefully contain some fantastic players.

Completing this SBC will cost players around 14.3k coins.