FC 25 - How To Complete Ligue 1 POTM Barcola SBC, Costs & Solution

EA Sports FC can't stop releasing content for Ultimate Team, and after adding the Total Rush Dunn SBC, it now introduced the Ligue 1 POTM Barcola SBC.

The SBC allows players the chance to earn a fantastic card of the French PSG winger, who earned the Ligue 1 POTM award in September after some fantastic performances.

This card has some great attributes, fantastic PlayStyles, and many roles. It would be a great addition to most Ultimate Team squads.

So let's find out the cheapest way to complete this SBC.

Ligue 1 POTM Barcola SBC Cheapest Solutions

The Ligue 1 POTM Barcola SBC card possesses some fantastic attributes, having 91 pace, 86 dribbling, 81 shooting, 82 passing, 80 defending, and 71 physicality.

expand image

This card also has great PlayStyles, with the Finesse Shot, Rapid, Flair, and Relentless PlayStyles.

When it comes to roles, this card only possesses the Inside Forward+ role, but it does so in the left midfielder, right winger, and left winger positions.

To get their hands on this incredible card, and a plethora of packs, players need to submit five squads.

France

Requirements:

  • France Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
  • Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
  • Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

expand image
Reward:

  • Premium Gold Pack

Ligue 1

Requirements:

  • Ligue 1 McDonald's Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
  • Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
  • Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

expand image
Reward:

  • Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

  • Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
  • Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

expand image
Reward:

  • Electrum Players Pack

85-Rated Squad

Requirements:

  • Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
  • Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

expand image
Reward:

  • Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

85-Rated Squad

Requirements:

  • Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
  • Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

expand image
Reward:

  • Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

After players have submitted these five squads, they will earn the fantastic Ligue 1 POTM Barcola SBC card, which is a great addition to any Ultimate Team squad, as well as five packs.

Completing this SBC will cost players around 182k coins.

