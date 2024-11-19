FC 25 Title Update 5 Features Gameplay-Heavy Patch List

EA has released the third major Title Update for FC 25, presenting a number of important patches and gameplay adjustments to further enhance the overall in-game experience for players.

While it has enjoyed a somewhat smoother post-launch than its predecessor, FC 25 has still encountered annoying bugs, glitches, and other technical issues of its own. However, EA is continuing to improve the game each month through the release of extensive Title Updates.

FC 25 Title Update 5 Released

FC 25 Title Update 5 is available to download across all console and PC platforms, and it will also be released for Switch versions of the game very soon.

Title Update 4 introduced a host of fixes and changes across Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Clubs, and more earlier in November, but EA isn't slowing down as attempts are made to improve the FC 25 experience even further.

Becoming the third biggest update of the game's cycle so far, Title Update 5 once again sees enhancements to the aforementioned modes, in addition to general gameplay, audio, and visual aspects of the game.

Here are the full patch notes for Title Update 5:

Gameplay

Made the following change:

Crosses can now result in the ball moderately landing further ahead of the receiver.

Addressed the following issues:

The defensive line could have dropped deeper than intended while the attacking team was controlling the ball in the defending team’s half.

Central and Defensive Midfielders could have dropped too deep when the attacking team entered the defensive team’s side of the pitch.

Sometimes, a ground pass could have incorrectly sent the ball behind the intended receiver.

Tackling inputs did not always register in locked-to-player modes.

In rare instances, goalkeepers could have jumped significantly higher than intended.

Improved goalkeeper decision making when attempting to make saves as the ball crosses the goal line.

Improved goalkeeper positioning when attempting to save short distance shots.

Goalkeepers could have sometimes not attempted to make a save against powerful long distance shots.

Headers were sometimes significantly less accurate than intended.

Ground passes performed during free kicks were not always directed towards the intended receiver.

In some instances, lob passes were less accurate than intended.

Improved ball physics in certain contested shooting and clearance scenarios.

Players could have lost the ball easier than intended while being contested during a Skill Move.

Improved referee logic when making advantage calls in Rush matches, penalty calls in Rush matches, and 11v11 contested offside situations.

In rare scenarios, an incorrect injury animation could have occurred in online matches.

Improved goalkeeper logic in Rush matches when attempting to clear the ball.

Sometimes, a lob pass could have occurred instead of a requested cross in Rush matches.

In rare cases, a buzzer beating goal originating from a corner kick in Rush did not count as part of the scoreline.

Requested Skill Moves were sometimes not performed when requested near the touch line.

Addressed instances of Player Switching not functioning as intended.

Improved substitution logic to better avoid unnecessary CPU AI substitutions early in matches.

Reduced instances of unnecessary suggested early game substitutions.

Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

Some Evolution Progression Summary UI elements were misaligned.

Addressed some stability issues that could have occurred when using the Transfer Market through the SBC flow.

Clubs

Made the following change:

Rush pre-match team sheets now display player Rank Points and Club Victory Points.

Addressed the following issue:

In some cases, it was slightly easier than intended to receive a high match rating in Rush matches.

Career Mode

Addressed the following issues:

Player agents were sometimes requesting a lower wage for their client when transferring to a user controlled club.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following change:

Updated some player portraits, kits, stadium, celebrations, scenes, messages, button callouts, badges, gloves, balls, headbands, banners, flags, boots, tattoos, wardrobes, ad boards, hair, trophies, audio, and commentary.

Addressed the following issues:

Addressed instances of placeholder text and incorrect UI elements.

Addressed instances of various stability issues that could have occurred.

Are you happy with the changes and improvements made in the latest FC 25 update? Let us know in the comments below!