FC 25 - How To Complete End of an Era O'Hara SBC, Costs & Solution

The second End of an Era SBC has arrived at FC 25, with EA Sports FC introducing the End of an Era O'Hara SBC, which honors the two-time Women's World Cup champion with a fantastic card.

This End of an Era O'Hara card possesses some spectacular attributes and great PlayStyles, making it one of the best right-backs in the game, and an FC 25 meta card.

So let's find out the cheapest way to complete the FC 25 End of an Era O'Hara SBC.

End of an Era O'Hara SBC Cheapest Solution

Kelley O'Hara is one of the greatest women's players of all time, having a gigantic trophy cabinet comprising the most prestigious competitions in the sport.

Therefore, it's not surprising that this card has fantastic attributes, such as 90 pace, 80 passing, 83 dribbling, 85 defending, and 80 physicality. It also possesses great PlayStyles, having the Rapid+, Long Throw, Quick Step, Jockey, and Pinged Pass PlayStyles.

When it comes to roles, the End of an Era O'Hara SBC card has the Wingback+, Attacking Wingback +, and Wingback+ roles. These PlayStyles and roles are what transform this End of an Era O'Hara SBC card into a meta card.

To get your hands on this amazing card, and significantly upgrade your squad, you need to submit four squads.

United States

Requirements:

United States Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

84 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

85 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

After submitting the four squads, you can claim this spectacular End of an Era O'Hara SBC card and five packs. Adding this fantastic card to your squad will cost you around 117k coins.

This is an affordable SBC, that provides a card that possesses great attributes, PlayStyles, and many roles.

What do you think of the End of an Era O'Hara SBC? Will you be completing it? Let us know in the comments below!