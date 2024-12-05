FC 25: How to Change Difficulty

Sports games that are too easy or constantly beat you up are no fun, which is why changing the difficulty in FC 25 is so important.

If you're a career mode player and finding it hard to balance matches against the AI, you can use these tips to adjust your gameplay.

How to Change Difficulty in FC 25

There are lots of ways you can change the difficulty in FC 25. The main one is through the traditional difficulty setting in the menus.

Go to the home screen of FC 25 and scroll left to the small cog in the top-left corner of the screen and click it. From there, you want to do the following:

Select "Settings"

Select "game Settings"

Use RB or R1 to move to the "Match" tab

Scroll down to "Difficulty Level"

Choose between Beginner, Amateur, Semi-Pro, Professional, World Class, or Legendary

If you are still having issues with the AI teams being dominant or sub-par in certain areas of the game you can use the FC 25 sliders to adjust small gameplay issues. These can help balance out individual areas of strengths and weakness in your own game by making the CPU-controlled teams faster in build up or move the ball quicker (or slower) and adjust tackle aggression.

These can make much greater gameplay impact than the out-and-out difficulty level, so you should also play around with them if you are struggling to find the right balance.