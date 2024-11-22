FC 25 Sliders: Best Settings for Realistic Gameplay

For players to have the best gameplay experience making changes to the FC 25 sliders is a must. While FC 25 is the most realistic football game on the market it is far from perfect and some aspects make the game feel less immersive.

These sliders will make FC 25 gameplay feel as authentic as possible and make the game much more enjoyable.

Best FC 25 Sliders for Realistic Gameplay

The CPU play in FC 25 can often feel a little janky, and that can be very detrimental to users' gaming experience and immersion, especially in career mode. If you're looking to replicate real football in the game, then the base sliders really let you down.

That's why having the most realistic FC 25 sliders is so important, it will make the game actually feel like a simulation football game, which in turn makes it more fun to play.

To change the FC 25 sliders players will need to follow these steps:

Go to the FC 25 Main Menu

Scroll left and select the settings cog in the top-left

Select Settings

Select Game Settings

There are two sets of sliders, the Simulation Settings and the CPU Sliders.

Simulation Settings

The following changes to the Simulation Settings will make your own players as well as the CPU players respond more realistically.

Sprint Speed User/CPU - 32/33

Acceleration User/CPU - 55/57

Shot Error User/CPU - 55/58

Pass Error User/CPU - 51/52

Shot Speed User/CPU - 48/48

Pass Speed User/CPU - 46/47

Injury Frequency User/CPU - 70/70

Injury Severity User/CPU - 25/25

Goalkeeper Ability User/CPU - 55/55

Positioning: Marker User/CPU - 75/75

Positioning: Run Frequency User/CPU - 35/40

Positioning: Line Height User/CPU - 55/54

Positioning: Line Length User/CPU - 30/30

Positioning: Line Width User/CPU - 55/55

Fullback Positioning User/CPU - 75/75

Power Bar User - 50

First Touch Control Error User/CPU - 77/72

CPU Sliders

Once all the necessary changes to the Simulation Settings are made, scroll over to CPU Sliders and make the following adjustments.

Tackle Aggression CPU - 99

Buildup Speed CPU - 99

Shot Frequency CPU - 66

First Touch Pass Frequency CPU - 70

Crossing Frequency CPU - 80

Dribble Frequency CPU - 50

Skill Move Frequency CPU - 99

With these FC 25 sliders players will have the most realistic gameplay experience possible. These sliders are great for career mode enthusiasts, as they make the mode more realistic, fun to play, and immersive. These sliders will not impact Ultimate Team games.

To improve the FC 25 gameplay even further you can use these FC 25 camera settings to get a better view of the pitch.