FC 25 - Ballon d'Or Leaks Reveal End Game Cards

Just like what happened with plenty of FC 25 promos so far, the FC 25 Ballon d'Or Event cards have been leaked, with reliable leakers revealing all the cards this unique event will introduce to Ultimate Team.

What caught fans by surprise was that these cards have astonishing attributes, and we are talking about TOTY type of stats. While they will only be available for four days, players are worried they will ruin their FUT Champions experience, and rightfully so.

So let's find out all the cards the FC 25 Ballon d'Or Event will bring, according to leakers.

FC 25 Ballon d'Or Event Leaked Cards

According to reliable EA Sports FC leakers, the Ballon d'Or Event will introduce two teams, a men's and women's squad, with ten spectacular cards each.

Credit: @AsyFutTrader and @Fut_scoreboard and @WetDesignFUT

The men's team is headlined by Ballon d'Or winner Rodri and Real Madrid star Mbappe. As for the women's team, it's led by two-time Ballon d'Or winner Bonmati and their teammate Hansen.

Players will receive two player picks, one for each team, and honestly, there isn't a bad card in this promo, so no matter what card you get, you will be getting a player that will 100% enter your starting squad and provide it with a massive boost.

As mentioned above, these cards will be available for a limited time of four days. However, that's more than enough time for you to take advantage of them, and use them to get plenty of wins in FUT Champions and secure some great rewards.

All Ballon d'Or Event Cards

Here are all the Ballon d'Or Event cards, according to reliable leakers.

97 OVR Bonmati

97 OVR Rodri

95 OVR Kane

95 OVR Yamal

95 OVR Bellingham

95 OVR Haaland

95 OVR Mbappe

95 OVR Vini Jr.

95 OVR Martinez

95 OVR Saliba

95 OVR Ruben Dias

95 OVR Salma Paralluelo

95 OVR James

95 OVR Katoto

95 OVR Hansen

95 OVR Horan

95 OVR Gwinn

95 OVR Tarciane

95 OVR Smith

95 OVR Rodman

All of these cards will be meta players, even if just for four days. The event gives players the chance to try some end-game-worthy cards in November, which is certainly unique but will also make the next FUT Champions very frustrating to play.

What do you think of these cards? Which one do you want to get in your player picks? Let us know in the comments below!