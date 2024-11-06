FC 25 Ballon d'Or Event - Everything You Need To Know

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

There have been rumors about a Ballon d'Or Event coming to FC 25 for quite a while, with many leakers talking about it. That's no longer a rumor, as EA Sports FC has confirmed the event will land on Ultimate Team soon.

The Ballon d'Or Event will celebrate the most prestigious award in football, which was involved in controversy this year, by introducing Ballon d'Or themed cards and many rewards.

So let's find out everything about the Ballon d'Or Event.

The Ballon d'Or Event is expected to arrive at FC 25 on Friday, 8 November. It lands on Ultimate Team at the same time the Centurions promo arrives at the game.

This event will introduce unique content and allow players to earn many rewards, which players will be able to use to upgrade their squad. It's the first event of its kind, so let's find out what type of content it has in store.

Ballon d'Or Event Content

The Ballon d'Or Event is a one-weekend event, and users will receive two player picks from Ballon d'Or Event themed players, which are composed of players who were nominated for the prize, as soon as they log into the game.

Players can then use the two Ballon d'Or cards to complete objectives and earn a plethora of rewards, which are expected to be revealed on the day the event releases.

Credit: @AsyFutTrader & @WetDesignFUT & @Fut_scoreboard

It's crucial to know that the Ballon d'Or players won't be available in-store packs. Because of that, it's expected that the Ballon d'Or cards will only be earned in the Ballon d'Or Event player picks and the event rewards.

More information about the event is expected to be revealed soon, and we will update this article as soon as it's available, so make sure to bookmark it.