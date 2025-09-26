Konami is bringing together two of its most iconic franchises, with a one-of-a-kind crossover between eFootball and Yu-Gi-Oh!, running from September 25 to October 23, 2025.

This collaboration brings football players and the renowned Duel Monsters together for a one-time event as it commemorates significant milestones for both series: 30 years of eFootball and more than 25 years of Yu-Gi-Oh!

Neymar Jr. x Dark Magician Headlines the Collaboration

Credit: Konami

The main attraction of this crossover is a special Neymar Jr. x Dark Magician card, available as a login bonus during the campaign. Neymar Jr., one of the most recognizable faces in world football and an eFootball ambassador, is paired with Yami Yugi’s signature monster in an exclusive artwork.

Additionally, players will also come across other well-known partnerships combining Yu-Gi-Oh!’s iconic creatures with football’s up-and-coming stars:

Kylian Mbappé × Blue-Eyes White Dragon

Warren Zaïre-Emery × Red-Eyes Black Dragon

Jules Koundé × Slifer the Sky Dragon

Mike Maignan × Obelisk the Tormentor

William Saliba × The Winged Dragon of Ra

These unique cards can be obtained by completing objectives and progressing through special event challenges across eFootball and Yu-Gi-Oh! titles.

In-Game Events, Rewards, and Themed Stadiums

Throughout the event period, players can unlock a variety of Yu-Gi-Oh!-themed rewards, including:

Icons, profile banners, and badges featuring staples like Dark Magician and Blue-Eyes White Dragon.

Stadium choreography centered on the Egyptian God Cards.

Oversized props, inspired by beloved cards like Rescue Rabbit, Pot of Greed, and Kuriboh.

During the campaign, games will also be played at a newly created Yu-Gi-Oh! stadium, combining football and dueling aesthetics in one arena.

Collaboration Beyond eFootball

The crossover extends beyond eFootball. Konami is also releasing a limited edition Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG pack, featuring Neymar Jr. Token Card along with a special “Rescue Rabbit” (eFootball edition). These packs will be distributed regionally on a one-per-person basis.

Additionally, linking a Konami ID across eFootball and Yu-Gi-Oh! digital titles, including Duel Links and Master Duel, grant additional eFootball Points via a dedicated campaign site.

Football Meets Duel Monsters in Yu-Gi-Oh! Games

The partnership adds football-themed events to Yu-Gi-Oh! games. Duelists can start earning exclusive rewards in Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS (until November 4) and Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL (until November 7) on October 6. These include icons, wallpapers, protectors/card sleeves, and in-game items themed around the crossover.

A Highlight of Tokyo Game Show 2025

This partnership was unveiled at the Tokyo Game Show 2025 by Konami with a stage event featuring eFootball community ambassador Riku Hagiwara and Ryota Katayose of Generations from Exile Tribe. The crossover highlights the scope and continuing appeal of Konami's most established trademarks, while both series are commemorating anniversaries.