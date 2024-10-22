EA FC 25 - TOTW 6 Leaks Confirm Great Cards

EA FC 25 TOTW 6 has been leaked, with the leaks revealing some fantastic cards are set to arrive at Ultimate Team soon.

While TOTW 6 is far from being the best squad the promo has introduced this year, it still has some fantastic players, with a handful of cards every player would want to have in their squad.

Without further ado, let's find out which players are coming in TOTW 6.

TOTW 6 Leaked Players

TOTW 6 will introduce some fantastic cards, with players such as Luis Suárez, Harry Kane, Diaby, and Pedri, headlining the promo.

Credit: @DonkTrading

There are some great strikers and wingers in this week's promo, which will provide players with more ways to upgrade their attacking front.

This is great for no-money-spent players, as most can't acquire incredibly expensive cards, such as Heroes, Icons, or meta players, to upgrade their squad and have to rely on TOTW cards to do so.

However, the best cards in this promo are expected to be quite expensive, so many players will probably still have a hard time collecting enough coins to buy them.

Here are all the leaked TOTW 6 players:

Pedri

Kane

Curti Jones

Suárez

Karçaoui

Diaby

Kalulu

Gvardiol

Alex Berenguer

Willi Orban

Bart Verbruggen

Andrea Colpani

What do you think about FC 25 TOTW 6? Is there a player you really want to get your hands on? Let us know in the comments below!