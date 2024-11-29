EA FC 25 - How To Complete Saka Thunderstruck SBC, Costs & Solution

The Thunderstruck promo has arrived at EA FC 25, and so has the fantastic Saka Thunderstruck SBC, which allows you to earn a splendid card of the Arsenal star winger.

This card has some tremendous attributes, incredible PlayStyles, and many great roles. It's a meta card and one of the best wingers in EA FC 25, which makes it a great addition to any Ultimate Team squad.

So let's find out the cheapest way to complete it.

EA FC 25 Saka Thunderstruck SBC Cheapest Solution

The EA FC 25 Saka Thunderstruck SBC possesses astonishing attributes, having 89 pace, 87 shooting, 85 passing, 91 dribbling, and 76 physical. It excels in all the key attributes for a winger in EA FC 25.

It has the Finesse Shot+, Whipped Pass, Technical, Rapid, Flair, and First Touch PlayStyles. These are among the best PlayStyles in the game and are what differentiates this card from other great wingers.

As for roles, the Saka Thunderstruck SBC card has the Inside Forward++, Winger+, Inside Forward+, and Winger+ roles. The Inside Forward++ is arguably the best role in the game and makes this a truly meta card.

You need to submit nine squads to complete this SBC and earn this fantastic card.

England

Requirements:

England Player: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

England

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Player: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Player: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Premier League

Reward:

Jumbo Gold Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Player: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Jumbo Gold Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Player: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

86-Rated Squad

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Player: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

86 Rated Squad

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

87 Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

87 Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

88 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

88 Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

88 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

88 Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

After submitting these nine squads you can claim the fantastic Saka Thunderstruck SBC card and nine packs.

Completing this SBC, and adding this tremendous card to your squad, will cost you around 782k coins. This makes it an incredibly expensive SBC, and while the card is fantastic, it probably isn't worth this much.

What do you think of the Saka Thunderstruck SBC? Will you be completing it? Let us know in the comments below!