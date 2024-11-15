EA FC 25 - How To Complete Ruben Dias Track Stars SBC, Costs & Solution

The EA FC 25 Track Stars promo Team 1 is here, and so is the Ruben Dias Track Stars SBC, which introduces a fantastic card of the Manchester City center-back.

This card has some amazing attributes, and great PlayStyles, which puts it among the best cards in its position, and also makes it an EA FC 25 meta card.

The Ruben Dias Track Stars SBC card is a great addition to any Ultimate Team squad and can make defending incredibly easy, even more than what it already is.

So, let's find out the cheapest way to complete the Ruben Dias Track Stars SBC.

EA FC 25 Ruben Dias Track Stars SBC Cheapest Solution

The Ruben Dias Track Stars card has some stellar attributes, having 80 pace, 74 passing, 90 defending, and 89 physicality.

It has the Bruiser+, Slide Tackle, Power Header, Intercept, Tiki Taka, and Pinged Pass PlayStyles, which are some of the best PlayStyles for center-backs in EA FC 25.

When it comes to roles, the Ruben Dias Track Stars card has the Ball-Playing Defender++, Defender+, and Stopper+ roles.

To complete this SBC, add this fantastic card to your squad, and earn some packs in the process, you will need to submit seven squads.

Manchester City

Requirements:

Manchester City Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Manchester City

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

84 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

84 Rated Squad

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

85 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

85 Rated Squad

Reward:

Jumbo Gold Pack

85 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

85 Rated Squad

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

86 Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

86 Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Mixed Players Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

87 Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

After submitting the seven squads, you can claim this spectacular EA FC 25 Ruben Dias Track Stars SBC card and seven great packs.

Completing this SBC, and adding this amazing card to your squad will cost you around 376k coins. This is quite an expensive SBC, but it also offers an incredible card, so you should at least think about completing it.

What do you think of the Ruben Dias Track Stars SBC? Will you be completing it? Let us know in the comments below!