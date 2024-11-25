EA FC 25 - How to Complete Ramon Hendriks FC Pro SBC, Costs & Solution

EA Sports FC introduced the EA FC 25 Ramon Hendriks FC Pro SBC, giving you a chance to add a great card from the FC Pro Live promo, which can receive upgrades.

This card possesses some great attributes, good PlayStyles, and solid roles. It's not a meta card, but it's certainly a great center-back if you have a Bundesliga squad.

So let's find out the cheapest way to complete the Ramon Hendriks FC Pro SBC.

EA FC 25 Ramon Hendriks FC Pro SBC Cheapest Solution

The Ramon Hendriks FC Pro card has good attributes, with 84 pace, 75 passing, 78 dribbling, 86 defending, and 84 physical. With these attributes, Hendriks can be a great addition to a Bundesliga squad.

This card has the Anticipate, Block, Jockey, Slide Tackle, and Aerial PlayStyles. As for roles, it possesses the Defender+, Stopper++, and Fullback+.

To complete this SBC and earn this great card, you only need to submit two squads.

Netherlands

Requirements:

Netherlands Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Netherlands

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

Bundesliga

Requirements:

Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Bundesliga

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

After submitting these two squads you can claim the Ramon Hendriks FC Pro SBC card and two packs.

Completing this SBC, and adding this great card to your squad, will cost you around 68.1k coins. This affordable SBC offers a solid card, which makes it worth completing, especially if you have plenty of fodder.

