EA FC 25 - How To Complete Moise Kean Serie A POTM SBC, Costs & Solution

The Moise Kean Serie A POTM SBC has just arrived at EA FC 25, giving you the chance to earn a fantastic card from the Fiorentina star striker, who had great performances in November.

This card has incredible attributes, great PlayStyles, and a solid role. While it's not quite good enough to be considered an EA FC 25 meta card and isn't better than the Ultimate Succession promo cards, it's still a solid addition to most Ultimate Team squads.

So let's find out the cheapest way to complete the Moise Kean Serie A POTM SBC.

EA FC 25 Moise Kean Serie A POTM SBC Cheapest Solution

The Moise Kean Serie A POTM SBC possesses great attributes, having 94 pace, 86 shooting, 70 passing, 86 dribbling, and 85 physical.

It has the Trivela+, Rapid, Flair, Chip Shot, and Power Shot PlayStyles, which are some of the best in the game, especially for a striker.

As for roles, the Moise Kean Serie A POTM SBC only has the Poacher++. While the card would certainly benefit from more roles, the Poacher++ role is a solid one to have in EA FC 25.

To complete this SBC and secure this fantastic Serie A POTM card, you will need to submit two squads.

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min 83

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

Serie A

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min 83

Squad:

Serie A

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

Once you have submitted the two squads you can claim the fantastic EA FC 25 Moise Kean Serie A POTM SBC card and two packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 59.3k coins. This makes it an affordable SBC that provides a solid card.

