EA FC 25 - How To Complete Flashback Aubameyang SBC, Costs & Solution

EA Sports FC has introduced the EA FC 25 Flashback Aubameyang SBC, which aims to celebrate his great 2012-2013 season in Saint-Étienne. It does so by introducing a spectacular card of the Gabonese striker in Ultimate Team.

This card possesses some spectacular attributes, great PlayStayles, and many good roles. All of this puts this card among the most meta cards in FC 25, making it a great addition to any EA FC 25 squad.

So, let's find out the cheapest way to complete the EA FC 25 Flashback Aubameyang SBC.

EA FC 25 Flashback Aubameyang SBC Cheapest Solution

The EA FC 25 Flashback Aubameyang card possesses some incredible attributes, such as 93 pace, 87 shooting, 78 passing, 85 dribbling, and 70 physicality.

It has the Finesse Shot+, Chip Shot, Power Shot, Rapid, Flair, and Trivela PlayStyles, which are some of the best for a striker in EA FC 25.

As for roles, the Flashback Aubameyang card has the False 9+, Advanced Forward+, Wide Midfielder+, and Poacher++ roles.

To complete this SBC and get your hands on this amazing card, you will need to submit six squads. You will also earn six packs along the way.

Saudi Pro League

Requirements:

ROSHN Saudi League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

Saudi Pro League

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

83 Rated

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

83 Rated

Reward:

Electrum Players Pack

84 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

84 Rated Squad

Reward:

Jumbo Gold Pack

85 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

85 Rated Squad

Reward:

Jumbo Gold Pack

85 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

85 Rated Squad

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

After submitting the six squads, you can claim this spectacular EA FC 25 Flashback Aubameyang SBC card and six great packs.

Completing this SBC, and adding this amazing card to your squad will cost you around 144k coins. This is an affordable SBC, that offers an incredible card, so you should consider completing it.

What do you think of the Flashback Aubameyang SBC? Will you be completing it? Let us know in the comments below!