EA FC 25 - How To Complete DaMarcus Beasley Track Stars SBC, Costs & Solution

After releasing the Track Stars Team 1, and introducing the Ruben Dias Track Stars SBC, EA Sports FC has now added the EA FC 25 DaMarcus Beasley Track Stars SBC.

It's the second card of the Track Stars promo that arrives at Ultimate Team via SBC, and just like the first one, it has some spectacular attributes and great PlayStyles.

So, let's find out the cheapest way to complete this amazing SBC.

EA FC 25 DaMarcus Beasley Track Stars SBC Cheapest Solution

DaMarcus Beasley's Track Stars card is among the most meta cards in FC 25, and that's mainly because of its great attributes.

This card excels on all attributes that make a winger great, having 94 pace, 80 shooting, 83 passing, 89 dribbling, 80 defense, and 81 physicality.

Credit: EA FC 25

The DaMarcus Beasley Track Stars card possesses the Quick Step+, Relentless, Technical, Rapid, and First Touch PlayStyles. These PlayStyles take the card to the next level, spectacularly complementing its attributes.

When it comes to roles, this card has the Inside Forward++, Wingback+, Wide Playmaker+, and Inside Forward+. Just like the PlayStyles, these are the best roles for a winger in EA FC 25.

To complete this SBC and add this incredible card to your squad, you will need to submit six squads. You will also earn some packs along the way.

United States

Requirements:

United States Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

United States

Reward:

Jumbo Gold Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Premier League

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

86 Rated Squad

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

86 Rated Squad

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

87 Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

After submitting the six squads, you can claim this spectacular EA FC 25 DaMarcus Beasley Track Stars SBC card and six great packs.

Completing this SBC, and adding this amazing card to your squad will cost you around 380k coins. This is an expensive SBC, but it also offers an incredible card, so you should at least consider completing it.

What do you think of the DaMarcus Beasley Track Stars SBC? Will you be completing it? Let us know in the comments below!