EA FC 25 - How To Complete Cruyff On This Day SBC, Costs & Solution

The Black Friday content drop continues, and after releasing the Thunderstruck Promo, and the incredible Saka Thunderstruck SBC, EA Sports FC has now introduced the Cruyff On This Day SBC to EA FC 25.
This SBC aims to celebrate Cruyff's iconic performance versus AZ Alkmaar in 1970, where the Netherlands legend scored six goals. It also gives you the chance to earn a spectacular Cruyff card.
So let's find out the cheapest way to complete this incredible Cruyff On This Day SBC.
EA FC 25 Cruyff On This Day SBC Cheapest Solution
The Cruyff On This Day SBC card has astonishing attributes, possessing 86 pace, 87 shooting, 85 passing, 88 dribbling, and 7o physical. It's one of the best attacking midfielders in EA FC 25.
It has the Tiki Taka+, Chip Shot, Incisive Pass, Flair, First Touch, Trickster, and Trivela PlayStyles. These are some of the best PlayStyles in EA FC 25, especially for an attacking midfielder.
As for roles, the Cruyff On This Day SBC card has the Playmaker++, Shadow Striker+, Advanced Forward+, and False 9+.
To get your hands on this amazing card and plenty of packs, you need to submit 15 squads.
Born Legend
Requirements:
- Rare Players: Exactly 11
- Player Quality: Exactly Bronze
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
Requirements:
- Rare Players: Exactly 11
- Player Quality: Exactly Silver
Squad:
Reward:
- X3 Common Gold Players Pack
On a Loan
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min 83
Squad:
Reward:
- 5-Match Loan Cruyff Icon
El Salvador
Requirements:
- Barcelona Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Gold Pack
Jopie
Requirements:
- Netherlands Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Gold Pack
League Legend
Requirements:
- LALIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Gold Pack
Top-notch
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
86 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
86 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
87 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
87 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
87 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
88 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
88 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
88 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
After submitting the 15 squads you can claim the fantastic Cruyff On This Day SBC card and 15 packs.
Completing this SBC, and adding this tremendous card to your squad, will cost you around 1 million coins. This makes it an incredibly expensive SBC, and while the card is great, it probably isn't worth this much.
What do you think of the Cruyff On This Day SBC? Will you be completing it? Let us know in the comments below!