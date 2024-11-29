EA FC 25 - How To Complete Cruyff On This Day SBC, Costs & Solution

The Black Friday content drop continues, and after releasing the Thunderstruck Promo, and the incredible Saka Thunderstruck SBC, EA Sports FC has now introduced the Cruyff On This Day SBC to EA FC 25.

This SBC aims to celebrate Cruyff's iconic performance versus AZ Alkmaar in 1970, where the Netherlands legend scored six goals. It also gives you the chance to earn a spectacular Cruyff card.

So let's find out the cheapest way to complete this incredible Cruyff On This Day SBC.

EA FC 25 Cruyff On This Day SBC Cheapest Solution

The Cruyff On This Day SBC card has astonishing attributes, possessing 86 pace, 87 shooting, 85 passing, 88 dribbling, and 7o physical. It's one of the best attacking midfielders in EA FC 25.

It has the Tiki Taka+, Chip Shot, Incisive Pass, Flair, First Touch, Trickster, and Trivela PlayStyles. These are some of the best PlayStyles in EA FC 25, especially for an attacking midfielder.

As for roles, the Cruyff On This Day SBC card has the Playmaker++, Shadow Striker+, Advanced Forward+, and False 9+.

To get your hands on this amazing card and plenty of packs, you need to submit 15 squads.

Born Legend

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Squad:

Born Legend

Reward:

Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

Squad:

Rising Star

Reward:

X3 Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min 83

Squad:

On a Loan

Reward:

5-Match Loan Cruyff Icon

El Salvador

Requirements:

Barcelona Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min 85

Squad:

El Salvador

Reward:

Jumbo Gold Pack

Jopie

Requirements:

Netherlands Players: Min. 1 Player

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Jopie

Reward:

Jumbo Gold Pack

League Legend

Requirements:

LALIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

League Legend

Reward:

Jumbo Gold Pack

Top-notch

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Top-notch

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

86 Rated Squad

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

87 Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

88 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

88 Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

After submitting the 15 squads you can claim the fantastic Cruyff On This Day SBC card and 15 packs.

Completing this SBC, and adding this tremendous card to your squad, will cost you around 1 million coins. This makes it an incredibly expensive SBC, and while the card is great, it probably isn't worth this much.

What do you think of the Cruyff On This Day SBC? Will you be completing it? Let us know in the comments below!