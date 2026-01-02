College Football 27 is one of the most anticipated games of 2026. The main reason for that is all the new features and improvements the game has promised, which would take the already acclaimed franchise to new heights.

But while the new features and the release date of the game are two very important things, knowing on which platforms the game will be available is arguably even more important.

Will College Football continue to be a current-gen exclusive title? Will the game finally arrive on PC? Let's find out.

College Football 27 Platforms

Credit: EA Sports

College Football 27 is expected to continue to be a current-gen exclusive title, meaning the game won't be available for the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

However, that doesn't mean the game will only be available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, like in years past. Likely, College Football 27 will also arrive on Nintendo Switch 2, and there is a slim chance it will also make it's long awaited debut on PC.

There is no official information about the College Football 27 platforms as of yet, so there is hope for old-gen users to hold onto. Despite that, we advise you to keep your expectations grounded, as the game hasn't been released for old-gen since the franchise was brought back, and we don't think that will ever change.

As for PC fans, the hope meter is much higher. However, the odds of College Football 27 being available for PC are stil not favourable. It's unlikely the game marks the return of the franchise to the platform, which is unfortunate, as fans have been begging for that to happen since the College Football franchise was revived.

This is everything we know about the EA Sports College Football 27 platforms so far. We will update this article as soon as any new information about the game platforms is made available, so make sure to bookmark it.

