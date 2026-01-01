The College Football community is already starting to turn their attentio towards College Football 27, a title that promises to bring big changes to the game and take it to a whole new level.

With the possibility of an expanded high school RTG experience, a stadium creator, more FCS teams, and Spring games, fans are eager to get their hands on the game. Players can't wait to step into the magical and unique land that is College Football, once again.

College Football 27 Release Date

Credit: EA Sports

While there is no official information about the College Football 27 release date, the release patterns of previous editions clearly point to a July 2026 release.

This was the release schedule followed for both College Football 25 and 26, and we don't see a reason why EA Sports would change it. A later release date would conflict with the release window of other giant sports titles, such as EA Madden 27 and even EA FC 27.

At the same time, an earlier release date is highly unlikely, as it would be too far from the start of the College Football season and would also compete with other sports games launches, like WWE 2K26 and MLB The Show 26. So, EA Sports is expected to follow the traditional release window.

Keep in mind that this isn't confirmed, and while slim, there is a chance EA Sports decides to change the release date of College Football 27 for a variety of reasons. However, we find that to be highly unlikely, and we would be quite surprised if that ends up happening.

This is everything we know about EA Sports College Football 27 release date so far. We will update this article as soon as any new information about the game release window is made available, so make sure to bookmark it.

