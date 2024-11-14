Can the Eagles Keep Their Win Streak Alive? Madden 25 Predicts the Outcome

Another big Thursday Night Football game is almost here. While it probably won't match the excitement level the Bengals vs Ravens provided us last week, it has all the elements to be an entertaining game.

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to keep their win streak alive and extend it to six games. On the other hand, the Commanders want to bounce back from a one-point loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

To predict this big Thursday Night Football game, we used Madden 25, which predicted last week's Monday Night Football game between the Rams and Dolphins correctly.

According to the Madden 25 simulation, the Philadelphia Eagles will come out victorious in this Thursday Night Football match, with a 19-22 scoreline.

In the Madden 25 simulation, the Commanders got off to a 3-0 lead after a successful 50-yard field goal. The Eagles responded with a touchdown by Saquon Barkley, making it 7-3.

Closing the first quarter, the Commanders converted another field goal to cut the lead to just one point. However, that lead didn't last long, as Jalen Hurts had a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson, giving the Eagles the lead once again.

Just at the end of the first half, the Commanders were finally able to convert in the red zone, with a 1-yard pass from Jayden Daniels to Terry McLaurin making it 14-13 in favor of the home team.

In the third quarter, the Commanders took control of the game, pulling ahead with a fantastic 44-yard touchdown pass from Jayden Daniels to Luke McCaffrey. However, the Commanders decided to go for two and failed.

The game was now 19 - 13, and the Eagles needed to score to at least have a chance of keeping their win streak alive. However, both teams went the reaming of the third quarter and much of the fourth quarter scoreless.

With 1:41 left on the clock, Kenneth Gainwell's running touchdown gave the Eagles the lead, with a successful two-point conversion by Jalen Hurts putting the Eagles up by three points.

As mentioned above, the final score was 19-22, with the Eagles grabbing an incredibly important divisional win, at least according to the Madden 25 simulation.

My Commanders vs Eagles Prediction

The Philadelphia Eagles defense is flying, no pun intended, allowing the third least passing yards, and fifth least rushing yards. In total, it allows the second least yards of every team in the NFL, only behind the Tennessee Titans.

While the Commander's defense has been looking decent, they have struggled, to put it mildly, to stop the running game. Well, the Eagles have the second-best running game in the league, averaging 176 rushing yards per game, and a certain someone called Saquon Barkley.

I think this will be a close game, as Jayden Daniels has proved that no matter the opponent, he will give the Commanders a chance to win.

However, I think the Eagles' fantastic defense, and great rushing game, combined with the Commander's huge struggle to stop the run, give Philadelphia the advantage.

So, I predict the Eagles will win, in a very closed contest, with Saquon Barkley having a spectacular game.

What do you think of the Madden 25 prediction? Do you also believe the Eagles are going to win this Thursday Night Football game? Let us know in the comments.