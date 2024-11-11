Can the Dolphins Keep Playoff Hopes Alive? Madden 25 Predicts the Outcome

The Monday Night Football matchup between the Rams and Dolphins is almost here. It will close out week 10 of the NFL regular season, which provided some of the best games of the season.

To predict this game, which is crucial for both teams, but especially for the Dolphins, who are on the verge of saying goodbye to the playoffs, we used Madden 25.

Madden 25 is the best simulation football game on the market. We simulated this Monday Night Football matchup on it, and the result might surprise you.

According to Madden 25, this Monday Night Football matchup of the Rams vs. Dolphins will be a low-score contest, with 13 points scored.

In the Madden 25 simulation, the Rams took the lead with a field goal in the first quarter, and the Dolphins answered back with a touchdown pass from Tua to Tyreek Hill.

Later in the second quarter, the Dolphins increased their lead with a successful field goal, making it 10-3, which was the game's final score.

Both teams went scoreless in the third and fourth quarters, which is unlikely. Tua had 154 yards and one touchdown with a 92.9 completion rate, while Matthew Stafford only had 84 yards and a 72.7 completion rate.

If this is how the game plays out in real life, it will be tough to watch, but I think it will unfold in a much different way.

Historically, the Dolphins dominate the Rams, having won 12 of their 14 encounters. Unfortunately, history doesn't score touchdowns, and while the Rams are on an upward trajectory, the Dolphins are on the opposite.

The Ram's defense has improved significantly in the past two weeks, especially against the run, and Jared Verse has been performing at a very high level. The same can't be said about the Dolphins defense, which has made costly mistakes in the last two games.

While Madden 25 thinks this will be a low-scoring game, I highly doubt that, as offensively, both teams have been performing well.

Since Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua returned, the Rams have looked like a new team, and the Dolphins' offensive production significantly improved with Tua's return, as expected.

In a game in which both offenses are expected to produce, the winner will depend on which defense can step up and make stops.

The Rams have done a great job pressuring the quarterback in their last two games, while the Dolphins, even though they send many blitzes, haven't had the same success.

I expect the Dolphins' defense to be aggressive and try to pressure the quarterback, sending many blitzes. But I think Matthew Stafford will do the same thing he did against the Vikings and make the Dolphins pay for sending so many blitzes.

I predict the Rams will come out on top in this exciting Monday Night Football game, which I think will have more than 50 points.

My pick: Rams Win, Over 50 total points

What do you think of this prediction? Do you think the Madden 25 simulation will become true? Let us know in the comments below.