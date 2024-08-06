Madden 25 Ultimate Team - Best Middle Linebackers Amaze Fans

The best middle linebackers in Madden 25 Ultimate Team have been revealed, and this amazed fans, gathering some mixed reactions from the community, as is the case with most Madden ratings.

These players are absolute defensive monsters, as they are fast, agile, strong against the run and passing game, and incredibly fast at recognizing the play the offense is going to run.

Best Middle Linebackers in Madden 25 Ultimate Team

A good defense is crucial to success in the Ultimate Team mode, just like it is in real football.

Having players who are great against the run and the passing game, will make your opponent's jobs incredibly harder, and middle linebackers are players who excel at those two things.

Here are the ten best middle linebackers in Madden 25 Ultimate Team:

Best middle linebackers in Madden 25 Ultimate Team Fred Warner - 84 OVR Roquan Smith - 84 OVR Demario Davis - 83 OVR Foyesade Oluokun - 82 OVR Lavonte David - 82 OVR C.J. Mosley - 82 OVR Bobby Wagner - 81 OVR Tremaine Edmunds - 81 OVR Bobby Okereke - 81 OVR Shaq Thompson - 80 OVR

As you can see, Fred Warner and Roquan Smith are the two best linebackers in Madden 25 Ultimate Team, even if just for a slight margin. Demario Davis comes in close third place and possesses some great attributes, such as 80 speed, 80 acceleration, 83 tackle, and 83 play recognition.

These three players stand out from the rest, and you should definitely add them to your squad, if you have the chance to do so, of course. However, the other players in this list also have great attributes and abilities, so you will be well served no matter the player you choose.

We expect these cards to be meta in the first few weeks of the game, at least until the first Madden 25 Ultimate Team program or promo is announced by EA Sports.

What do you think of this list, and which one of these players do you really want to have on your team at the start of Madden 25? Let us know in the comments below!

