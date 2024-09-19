Camera settings are more important in FC 25 than most players think, as the best settings can help users significantly improve their gameplay and gaming experience.
With the ideal camera settings users will have a better view of the field, making it easy to see the player's movements on both attack and defense.
So let's take a look at the best camera settings in FC 25.
Best Camera Settings in FC 25
These camera settings will allow players to have a better view of the field, making it easy to see everything that is going on.
Players will have an easier time spotting passing options, which players are making a run, or where the opponent's defense is the most vulnerable.
On defense, it will become easier to anticipate the opponent's play as users will have a better view of the field.
To change the camera settings in FC 25, players will need to follow these steps:
How to change camera settings
Go to FC 25 Main Menu
Select Settings
Select Game Settings
Select the Camera Tab
After doing that, players just need to change the FC 25 camera settings to the following:
Best FC 25 Camera Settings
Single-player Camera - Tele Broadcast
Multiplayer Camera - Tele Broadcast
Locked to Player Camera - Tele Broadcast
Club Camera - Tele Broadcast
Rush Camera - Rush Broadcast
Be a Keeper Camera - Pro
Custom Camera Settings: Custom
Height - 20
Zoom - 0
Far Side Focus - 0
These are the best camera settings in FC 25 and will certainly improve players' gaming experience, and perhaps even their gameplay.
Players are incentivized to adjust these settings until they are to their liking. Camera settings are something very personal, so what works for most players doesn't mean will work for everyone.