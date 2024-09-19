Camera settings are more important in FC 25 than most players think, as the best settings can help users significantly improve their gameplay and gaming experience.

With the ideal camera settings users will have a better view of the field, making it easy to see the player's movements on both attack and defense.

So let's take a look at the best camera settings in FC 25.

Best Camera Settings in FC 25

These camera settings will allow players to have a better view of the field, making it easy to see everything that is going on.

Players will have an easier time spotting passing options, which players are making a run, or where the opponent's defense is the most vulnerable.

On defense, it will become easier to anticipate the opponent's play as users will have a better view of the field.

To change the camera settings in FC 25, players will need to follow these steps:

How to change camera settings Go to FC 25 Main Menu Select Settings Select Game Settings Select the Camera Tab

After doing that, players just need to change the FC 25 camera settings to the following:

Best FC 25 Camera Settings Single-player Camera - Tele Broadcast Multiplayer Camera - Tele Broadcast Locked to Player Camera - Tele Broadcast Club Camera - Tele Broadcast Rush Camera - Rush Broadcast Be a Keeper Camera - Pro Custom Camera Settings: Custom Height - 20 Zoom - 0 Far Side Focus - 0 Showing 1-10 of 16 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 « First

These are the best camera settings in FC 25 and will certainly improve players' gaming experience, and perhaps even their gameplay.

Players are incentivized to adjust these settings until they are to their liking. Camera settings are something very personal, so what works for most players doesn't mean will work for everyone.