2XKO Alpha Lab Playtest Announced (How to Sign Up)

Development for Riot Games’ upcoming fighting game, 2XKO, is in full swing, with the team looking for feedback and data through their newly announced at-home playtesting, 2XKO Alpha Lab!

2XKO is a squad-based fighting game that pits two champions against each other. Players control one champion each, using flashy tag-team mechanics that encourage teamwork, performing combos together, saving your partner in clutch moments, and more. The fighting game community has been buzzing with anticipation to see how this duo-focused title plays and August brings the first chance to experience it firsthand.

The 2XKO Alpha Lab, a chance to try an early build of the game from home, kicks off on August 8, 2024 at 1:00 PM PT and runs until August 19.

The playtest is available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC for players in the US, Canada, UK, France, Brazil, Japan, and Mexico.

Credit: Riot Games

The Alpha Lab is your chance to provide feedback while the game is still in its early stages, allowing the developers to make real changes based on your input! While you can expect some rough edges, the team hopes that this "first draft" will provide valuable insights to refine the experience before the game's targeted 2025 launch.

How to Sign Up for 2XKO Alpha Lab

Head over to the official 2XKO website and sign up using your Riot Account. Don't have one yet? You'll be prompted to create one during registration. Sign-ups are open now, but they'll close once the Alpha Lab kicks off on August 8.

Keep an eye on your inbox between registration and August 8. You'll receive a survey from Riot Games that you'll need to fill out to be considered for the playtest.

If you're chosen for the playtest, you'll get an email invitation with download instructions for the game. The first wave of invites will be sent out on August 8, 1:00 PM PT, marking the official start of the Alpha Lab!

How Do Friend Referrals Work

Lucky Alpha Lab participants will receive a special referral link to bring one friend into the brawl. Each player only gets one link, and each link can only be used once. If you join through a friend's referral, you won't get your own link to share.

Credit: Riot Games

For a deeper dive into 2XKO Alpha Lab, check out Riot Games' official FAQ with more details about the playtest. You can also catch the dev Q&A hosted by Sajam on YouTube for some juicy insights straight from the developers.

Eager to learn more about 2XKO? We’ve got you covered! Take a look at our guides to the 2XKO release window and gameplay, and the currently confirmed roster of fighters.