Zenless Zone Zero 1.0 Release Date Countdown

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

HoYoverse’s Zenless Zone Zero is one of the most awaited open-world gacha games of the year, and if, like many others, you're eagerly counting down the days until its global release, be sure to check out our release date countdown to find out when the game launches in your time zone!

The pre-release livestream has only heightened the hype for this upcoming urban fantasy. We got a glimpse of powerful new characters, a map that's twice the size of the beta, and discovered a thrilling new roguelike mode called Hollow Zero. Just like its popular predecessors, Zenless Zone Zero promises a free-to-play action RPG experience with HoYoverse's signature gacha mechanics and a whole lot more.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.0 launches on all platforms on July 4, 2024, at 10:00 PM (UTC+8) | 3:00 AM BST, and will be available for pre-download from July 2. Due to time zone differences, North American players will receive the update on Wednesday, July 3, at 7:00 PM PDT | 10:00 PM EDT.

Zenless Zone Zero release countdown 5 Days 9 Hours 6 Minutes 17 Seconds

Credit: HoYoverse

Here's when Zenless Zone Zero launches in other timezones:

Time zone Zenless Zone Zero 1.0 release date Zenless Zone Zero 1.0 launch time Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) July 3 7:00pm Central Time (CT) July 3 9:00pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) July 3 10:00pm British Summer Time (BST) July 4 3:00am Central European Summer Time (CEST) July 4 4:00am Indian Standard Time (IST) July 4 7:30am Hong Kong Time (HKT)| Singapore Time (SGT) July 4 10:00am Japan Standard Time (JST) | Korea Standard Time (KST) July 4 11:00pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) July 4 12:00pm

What to Expect From Zenless Zone Zero 1.0

Players have plenty to look forward to according to the pre-release livestream. From blood-pumping main story quests to map expansions, 1.0 is packed with exciting new content and features! Here’s what you can expect:

Phase 1 Banners : (S-Rank) Ellen Joe, (A-Rank) Anton and Soukak

: (S-Rank) Ellen Joe, (A-Rank) Anton and Soukak Phase 2 Banners : (S-Rank) Zhu Yuan, (A-Rank) Ben and Nicole

: (S-Rank) Zhu Yuan, (A-Rank) Ben and Nicole Bangboo Channel changes You can now spend your hard-earned Boopons with confidence as you have a 100% chance to get the specific Bangboo companion you selected!

Updated Story Content: Main Story Chapter 3: Victoria Housekeeping Co. Chapter 2 Interlude: Public Security

New map expansion The gameplay area in the 1.0 launch update will be twice the size of that in the beta, offering bustling Lumina Square and the cozy Sixth Street for you to explore.

New Game Mode Hollow Zero is a permanent roguelike mode reminiscent of Honkai: Star Rail's Simulated Universe. Experiment with different Bangboos and explore the new Scott Outpost, an overworld area designed specifically for this mode.



For a more detailed look at upcoming new content, check out our comprehensive Zenless Zone Zero 1.0 guide here!