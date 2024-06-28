Zenless Zone Zero 1.0 Release Date & Banner Lineup

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

Version 1.0 of Zenless Zone Zero is just around the corner, bringing with it your chance to snag some of the game's most powerful characters through the first two limited-time character banners. Each banner will feature a powerful S-Rank Agent, one from Victoria Housekeeping and the other from the Criminal Investigation Special Response Team.

To combat the perilous Hollows that plague New Eridu, you'll need powerful Agents. While some can be unlocked through story progression and events, most are obtained through the gacha system. Each limited-time banner features a coveted S-Rank Agent alongside a few lower-rarity A-Rank Agents.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.0 launches with its first limited-time character banner on day one, July 4, 2024, at 10:00 AM (UTC+8). While official timings haven't been confirmed, HoYoverse typically runs banners for three weeks. Following this pattern, expect Phase 2 to arrive on July 24, 2024.

Here are the release dates and times for Zenless Zone Zero 1.0 Phase 1 in other timezones:

Time zone Zenless Zone Zero 1.0 release date Zenless Zone Zero 1.0 launch time Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) July 3 7:00pm Central Time (CT) July 3 9:00pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) July 3 10:00pm British Summer Time (BST) July 4 3:00am Central European Summer Time (CEST) July 4 4:00am Indian Standard Time (IST) July 4 7:30am Hong Kong Time (HKT)| Singapore Time (SGT) July 4 10:00am Japan Standard Time (JST) | Korea Standard Time (KST) July 4 11:00pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) July 4 12:00pm

Zenless Zone Zero 1.0 Banners

In the pre-release livestream, it was revealed that the first two S-rank Agents are Ellen Joe in Phase 1 and Zhu Yuen in Phase 2. Ellen Joe is an Ice Attribute Agent with an Attack Specialty. This unorthodox, shark-themed maid from Victoria Housekeeping is a combat powerhouse and the company's top fighter. Zhu Yuan is an Ether Attribute Attack Agent, a seasoned Public Security professional known for exceptional burst damage.

Alongside Ellen, the Phase 1 banner also includes two A-Rank characters: Anton, an Electric DPS, and Soukaku, an Ice Support. The Phase 2 banner includes Ben and Nicole as A-Rank characters. Don't be fooled by the cuddly appearance, Ben packs a punch as a fire-wielding defensive Agent. Nicole, on the other hand, is an Ether Support Agent.

To sum up, here are all the expected characters to be featured in Phase 1 and Phase 2 of Zenless Zone Zero’s 1.1 update:

Phase 1

S-Rank Ellen Joe : Ice / Attack

A-Rank Anton : Electric / Attack Soukaku : Ice / Support



Phase 2

S-Rank Zhu Yuan : Ether / Attack

A-Rank Ben : Fire / Defence Nicole : Ether / Support



The pre-release livestream also hinted at two other A-Rank characters you might encounter on your journey. Piper is a driver for the Sons of Calydon and utilizes her Anomaly-aligned abilities to build up power and eliminate enemies in a single, devastating blow. And Lucy leads her loyal guard boars to battle while buffing your entire squad with fire-based support. These characters are likely obtainable for free through the main story.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.0 Highlights

Other than the exciting banners, players can look forward to a wealth of new content and features not seen in the beta.

Here's a breakdown of everything you can expect in the highly anticipated Zenless Zone Zero 1.0 update, based on the pre-release livestream:

Bangboo Channel changes

Say goodbye to the dreaded 50/50 chance! Based on player feedback, the Bangboo gacha system has been revamped. Now, you can spend your hard-earned Boopons with confidence as you are guaranteed to get the specific Bangboo companion you selected.

Main Story Content Main Story Chapter 3: Victoria Housekeeping Co. Chapter 2 Interlude: Public Security

New Map Expansion The available gameplay area in the 1.0 launch update will be twice the size of that in the beta, offering players a vast world to explore within the funky metropolis of New Eridu. This includes the following key areas: Lumina Square: Bustling city center with bustling streets and a massive shopping mall Sixth Street: A quieter neighborhood where your heroes reside, complete with ramen stalls and convenience stores Random Play: Unwind in your heroes' bedrooms and trigger unique events when sleeping. Plus, use your phone to invite Agents to hang out in different areas of the city!

New game mode Test your mettle in Hollow Zero , a permanent roguelike mode reminiscent of Honkai: Star Rail's Simulated Universe. Here, you'll encounter roguelike upgrades and bonuses as you advance. Experiment with different Bangboos and explore the brand new open zone of Scott Outpost, designed specifically for Hollow Zero.

Rewards Get ready to hit the ground running with generous rewards: 100 Free Pulls 80 Boopons Redemption Code Bonus: Redeem code ZZZFREE100 (valid until July 11, 2024) for an extra bundle of resources, including Polychromes, Dennies, Senior Investigator Logs, and W-Engine Energy Modules.



That's everything you need to know about Zenless Zone Zero's launch update, Version 1.0! If you're looking to pull for either Ellen Joe or Zhu Yuan, redeem the latest Zenless Zone Zero codes to snag some precious Polychromes or Monochrome Film for free!