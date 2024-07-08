Zenless Zone Zero Soukaku Materials Farming Guide

Soukaku, a free A-Rank character in Zenless Zone Zero, might not be the first Agent to catch your eye, but don't underestimate her! This young character from Section 6 fits perfectly into the support role, buffing your team and hindering enemies with her icy attacks.

With this guide, we will help you reach and unleash Soukaku’s full potential and make her the true icy gem she is as a support in Zenless Zone Zero. Although not an S-rank hero exactly, this Agent, with the right build can be truly a great support.

Soukaku Promotion Materials

As you level Soukaku, you'll need to promote her at certain intervals to increase her level cap. To do this, you'll need Support Certification Seals. These can be acquired through the VR Combat Simulation's Agent Promotion Combat Challenges.

Credit: HoYoverse Soukaku prmotion materials guide

Here's a breakdown of the Promotion Materials needed for each level:

Level Soukaku Promotion Materials 10 24,000 Dennies & 4 Basic Support Certification Seals 20 56,000 Dennies & 12 Advanced Support Certification Seals 30 120,000 Dennies & 20 Advanced Support Certification Seals 40 200,000 Dennies & 10 Ruler Certification Seals 50 400,000 Dennies & 20 Ruler Certification Seals

Soukaku Skills Materials List and Farming Guide

Soukaku's true strength lies in her skills. Here's a breakdown of the materials required to max out her Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack:

Soukaku Skills Materials List. Basic Freeze Chip x25 Advanced Freeze Chip x75 Specialized Freeze Chip x250 Hamster Cage Pass x5 Dennies x2,500,000

Farming Tips:

Basic and Advanced Freeze Chips can be obtained through the VR Combat Simulation's Agent Skills Combat Challenges .

. Specialized Freeze Chips can be crafted from lower-tier Freeze Chips.

Hamster Cage Passes are rare and can be found through time-limited events or purchased with New Eridu City Funds.

Core Skill Enhance:

Soukaku's Core Skill can be further improved for an extra power boost. These materials can be a bit trickier to acquire:

Higher Dimensional Data: Murderous Obituary x60 (Reward from Expert Challenge: Notorious – Dullahan)

Finale Dance Shoes x9 (Found in Notorious Hunt: Twin Marionettes)

Dennies x405,000

Core Skill Enhancement Materials by Level:

Level Materials 5 5,000 Dennies 15 12,000 Dennies & 2 Higher Dimensional Data: Murderous Obituary 25 28,000 Dennies & 4 Higher Dimensional Data: Murderous Obituary 35 60,000 Dennies, 9 Higher Dimensional Data: Murderous Obituary, & 2 Finale Dance Shoes 45 100,000 Dennies, 15 Higher Dimensional Data: Murderous Obituary, & 3 Finale Dance Shoes 55 200,000 Dennies, 30 Higher Dimensional Data: Murderous Obituary, & 4 Finale Dance Shoes 60 200,000 Dennies, 30 Higher Dimensional Data: Murderous Obituary, & 4 Finale Dance Shoes

Obtaining Promotion Materials:

Higher Dimensional Data: Murderous Obituary is a reward from the Expert Challenge: Notorious – Dullahan.

Finale Dance Shoes are acquired through Notorious Hunt: Twin Marionettes.

Building Soukaku takes dedication, but Zenless Zone Zero offers a caffeine-fueled shortcut. The Sixth Street Coffee Shop serves special drinks that act as a game-changer for VR Device farming.

These beverages are designed to supercharge your material acquisition, specifically increasing the drop rate of materials needed for Soukaku's promotions and skill upgrades.

Don't forget that each coffee also replenishes Battery Cost, the resource required for VR challenges. While these drinks come at a price, you will figure out that the cost is justified as it shortens the grind time.

Looking for more information on Soukaku? Check out our Soukaku Build Guide, where you can find her best W-Engines, Drive Disks, team compositions, and Skill prioritization!