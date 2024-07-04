Zenless Zone Zero Nekomata Promotion & Skill Materials Farming Guide

Prepare Promotion and Skill materials for Cunning Hares’ one and only Nekomata in Zenless Zone Zero! Nekomata, a standard S-Rank agent, is a whirlwind of Physical Attack and slash damage. Her lightning-fast attacks can tear through enemies, switching between targets with ease or focusing on one to unleash a devastating assault anomaly for massive damage bursts.

Simple, direct, and incredibly fun to play, Nekomata delivers massive damage spikes thanks to the Assault effect triggered by her physical anomaly buildup. To help her reach her full potential, gather specific Promotion Materials at each 10-level interval, alongside Skill Materials that further amplify her abilities' damage output!

Nekomata Promotion Materials List

As Nekomata ascends, like all agents, she'll encounter level caps every 10 levels. To break through these limits, you'll need specific Promotion Materials that match her attack type, enhancing her base stats (attack, defense, and HP) in the process.

Here's a breakdown of the total amount of Promotion materials required to fully ascend Nekomata:

Basic Offense Certification Seal x4

Advanced Offense Certification Seal x32

Pioneer's Certification Seal x30

Dennies x800,000

Level Nekomata Promotion Materials 10 -> 20 Dennies x24,000 Basic Offense Certification Seal x4 20 -> 30 Dennies x56,000 Advanced Offense Certification Seal x12 30 -> 40 Dennies x120,000 Advanced Offense Certification Seal x20 40 -> 50 Dennies x200,000 Pioneer's Certification Seal x10 50 -> 60 Dennies x400,000 Pioneer's Certification Seal x20

Credit: HoYoverse

Nekomata Skills Materials List

Zenless Zone Zero Agents, like Nekomata, possess five core skills: Basic Attack, Dodge, Special Attack, Chain Attack, and Core Skill. Each skill can be leveled up using both Dennies and specific Skill Materials that align with their element (Physical in Nekomata's case).

Here's a breakdown of the Skill Materials needed to fully enhance Nekomata's abilities:

Basic Physical Chip x10

Advanced Physical Chip x30

Specialized Physical Chip x100

Hamster Cage Pass x1

Ferocious Grip x9

Higher Dimensional Data - Crimson Awe x59

Dennies x1,400,000

Nekomata Promotion and Skill Materials Farming Guide

Standing out from other gacha games that require players to teleport from one place to another, Zenless Zone Zero offers a unique way to farm materials through the VR Device located in the Random Play Video Store on Sixth Street. This device lets you create custom "domains," virtual battlegrounds where enemies drop specific materials. Customize these domains to target Nekomata's needs, and you can collect a significant amount of materials in a single run.

Offense Certification Seals & Physical Chips

The VR Device's Combat Simulation section lets you tailor enemy lineups to get the rewards you need. Here, you can target both Nekomata's Offense Promotion Materials (Basic/Advanced /Pioneer’s Certification Seals) and Physical Skill Materials (Basic/Advanced/Specialized Physical Chips).

Higher Dimensional Data - Crimson Awe

Nekomata's exclusive Core Skill Materials (Higher Dimensional Data - Friday and Source Code - Dreaded Foundry) require a different approach. Head to the Expert Challenges, which offer challenging battles that combine elements of Combat Simulation with elite enemies. Win these battles to obtain the materials needed for her Core Skill upgrades.

Don't miss the special daily drinks offered at Sixth Street's Coffee Shop! These temporary buffs increase the drop rate for specific materials in the VR Device, allowing you to target Nekomata's materials even more efficiently. Each purchase also comes with a free 60 Battery Cost!