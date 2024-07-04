Zenless Zone Zero Grace Promotion & Skill Materials Farming Guide

Maximize the power of Zenless Zone Zero’s Electro powerhouse, Grace, with everything you need to know about her Promotion and Skill materials! A beloved member of the up-and-coming Belobog Heavy Industries, Grace has charmed fans with her intelligent yet eccentric personality.

Grace is a ranged attacker, specializing in piercing attacks that deal high electric damage. Her strength lies in her ability to rapidly inflict shock on enemies in a large area. s in the game. To help Grace reach level 90, you'll need to collect specific Promotion Materials at every 10-level interval, alongside Skill Materials to boost her abilities' damage.

Grace Promotion Materials List

As your Agent levels up, they'll encounter Asceison caps at every 10 levels. To overcome these caps, you'll need specific Promotion Materials that correspond to their Specialties, in this case, Anomaly for Grace. Ascension strengthens Grace's base stats (ATK, DEF, HP).

Here's a breakdown of the Promotion Materials required to fully Ascend Grace:

Basic Anomaly Certification Seal x4

Advanced Anomaly Certification Seal x30

Controller Certification Seal x32

Dennies x800,000

The following table details the specific Promotion Materials needed to ascend Grace at each 10-level interval

Level Grace Promotion Materials 10 -> 20 Dennies x24,000 Basic Anomaly Certification Seal x4 20 -> 30 Dennies x56,000 Advanced Anomaly Certification Seal x12 30 -> 40 Dennies x120,000 Advanced Anomaly Certification Seal x20 40 -> 50 Dennies x200,000 Controller Certification Seal x10 50 -> 60 Dennies x400,000 Controller Certification Seal x20

Credit: HoYoverse

Grace Skills Materials List

Every Agent comes equipped with five core skills: Basic Attack, Dodge, Special Attack, Chain Attack, and Core Skill. These skills can be leveled up using Dennies and element-specific Skill Materials.

To upgrade all of Grace’s skills, you will need the following Skill materials:

Basic Shock Chip x10

Advanced Shock Chip x30

Specialized Shock Chip x100

Hamster Cage Pass x1

Higher Dimensional Data - Greta x59

Source Code - Dreaded Foundry x9

Dennies x1,000,000

Grace Promotion and Skill Materials Farming Guide

Unlike most gacha games, Zenless Zone Zero offers a convenient solution for gathering all your materials: the VR Device within the Random Play Video Store on Sixth Street. This device lets you customize "domains," virtual battlegrounds where enemies drop specific materials. You can tailor these to target Grace's needs, collecting a chunk of necessary materials in a single run!

Anomaly Certification Seals & Shock Chips

Head to the Combat Simulation section on the VR Device. Here, enemy lineups determine your rewards. These include Grace's Promotion Materials (Basic Anomaly/Advanced Anomaly/Controller Certification Seal) and Skill Materials (Basic/Advanced/Specialized Shock Chip)

Core Skill Materials (Greta/Dreaded Foundry)

For Grace's unique Core Skill Materials (Higher Dimensional Data - Greta & Source Code - Dreaded Foundry), tackle the Expert Challenges. These combine elements of Combat Simulation with increased difficulty, featuring elite enemies. Complete these challenges to obtain the materials needed for her core skill upgrades.

Don't forget to visit Sixth Street’s Coffee Shop daily! Their special drinks can greatly increase your VR Device farming efficiency. These coffees temporarily increase the drop rate for specific materials, allowing you to target Grace's Promotion and Skill materials more effectively. The free Battery Cost included with each purchase further sweetens the deal.