Zenless Zone Zero Ellen Promotion & Skill Materials Farming Guide

Get ready to farm Ellen's Ascension and Skill Materials to unlock her full potential when her banner arrives in Zenless Zone Zero's 1.0 Phase 1! A member of the mysterious Victoria Housekeeping Co., Ellen has captured the hearts of players with her unique shark-themed maid design and no-nonsense personality.

Ellen is a formidable Ice Attack unit that excels at dishing out single-target and AoE damage, punishing enemies with swift yet heavy-hitting icy attacks in her enhanced "Roaming State." To maximize Ellen's power and reach level 90, you'll need to collect specific Promotion Materials at every 10-level interval, alongside Skill Materials to boost her abilities' damage.

Ellen Promotion Materials List

Every 10 levels, your Agent will hit a level cap. To break through these caps, you'll need special Promotion materials specific to their attack type (Slash, Strike, and Pierce). Promoting an Agent strengthens their base stats, like ATK, DEF, and HP, while also gaining an ascension bonus to another stat at certain intervals, like CRIT Rate% or Impact.

Here's a breakdown of the total amount of Promotion materials required for Ellen:

Basic Offense Certification Seal x4

Pioneer's Certification Seal x30

Advanced Offense Certification Seal x32

Dennies x800,000

The following table shows the specific Promotion materials needed to ascend Ellen at each 10-level interval:

Level Ellen Promotion Materials 10 -> 20 Dennies x24,000 Basic Offense Certification Seal x4 20 -> 30 Dennies x56,000 Advanced Offense Certification Seal x12 30 -> 40 Dennies x120,000 Advanced Offense Certification Seal x20 40 -> 50 Dennies x200,000 Pioneer's Certification Seal x10 50 -> 60 Dennies x400,000 Pioneer's Certification Seal x20

Ellen Skills Materials List

Every Agent has five skills: Basic Attack, Dodge, Special Attack, Chain Attack, and Core Skill. These can be leveled up using Dennies and specific Skill materials corresponding to their element.

Ellen's unique skills and passives require specific materials to unlock and level up, enhancing her power significantly. To upgrade all of Ellen’s skills, you will need the following Skill materials:

Basic Freeze Chip x10

Advanced Freeze Chip x30

Specialized Freeze Chip x100

Hamster Cage Pass x1

Higher Dimensional Data - Greta x59

Source Code - Dreaded Foundry x9

Dennies x1,000,000

Ellen Promotion and Skill Materials Farming Guide

In Zenless Zone Zero, all materials can be farmed in the VR Device within the Random Play Store. The beauty of the VR Device lies in its customizability! You can select enemies that drop specific materials you need for Ellen, gathering everything you need in one run.

Certification Seals & Freeze Chips

Combat Simulation is your key area for farming essential upgrade materials. These materials are crucial for promoting Agents, modifying W-Engines, and enhancing character skills. Enemy lineups determine the rewards you receive, including Ellen's Promotion Materials (Certification Seals: Basic/Advanced/Pioneer's) and Skill Materials (Freeze Chips: Basic/Advanced/Specialized).

Core Skill Materials

Expert Challenges combine elements of Combat Simulation and Reckless Challenge. Here, you'll encounter elite enemies with increased difficulty. These challenges are vital for advanced character development, rewarding you with Unique Skill Materials (Greta/Dreaded Foundry) needed to upgrade Ellen's core skills.

Credit: HoYoverse

Zenless Zone Zero's Sixth Street Coffee Shop offers drinks that enhance your VR Device farming efficiency. These coffees increase the drop rate for specific materials (e.g., Ascension materials), allowing you to target Ellen's Promotion and Skill materials more effectively. Each cup of cofee also provides 60 free Battery Cost, which is the resource needed to embark on VR challenges. While these coffees come with a cost, the increased material yield can significantly offset the expense.

For more Ellen-related content, check out our Ellen Build Guide, where we dive into her best W-Engines, Drive Disks, team compositions, and Skill prioritization!