Zenless Zone Zero Livestream Codes & How to Redeem Them

What better way to kick off your journey in New Eridu than with some freebies from these Zenless Zone Zero codes? As a gacha game, Zenless Zone Zero thrives on its in-game economy, where valuable resources like Polychromes, Investigator Logs, W-Engine Enhancement Materials, and Dennies are essential for strengthening your characters and weapons.

As Zenless Zone Zero’s launch approaches, HoYoverse will likely shower players with precious materials through redemption codes claimable in-game! These codes are often released to celebrate in-game milestones or events like version update livestreams. However, they can expire without prior notice, so be sure to redeem them as soon as possible.

All Zenless Zone Zero Codes (June 2024)

Just as the devs promised, the Zenless Zone Zero pre-release livestream dropped a code that you can redeem at launch! Here are all the current working and available codes in Zenless Zone Zero as of June 2024:

ZZZFREE100: Polychrome x300, Dennies x30,000, Senior Investigator Logs x2, and W-Engine Energy Modules x3 Valid until July 11, 2024

The exact expiry date of other codes remains unknown, but these codes will likely be active until at least the 1.0 update (roughly 6 weeks after launch). It's also unclear if these codes can be redeemed multiple times. We'll update this section with official information as soon as it's available!

Credit: HoYoverse

How to Redeem Codes in Zenless Zone Zero

To redeem most codes, we expect that players will need to have reached Inter-Know Level 10 and/or complete a brief part of the introductory story quest to unlock the mailbox function. Level up quickly by exploring the world, solving puzzles, opening chests, and embarking on quests!

Most likely mirroring HoYoverse's other titles, players will get the chance to redeem these codes in-game. Once the game launches, look for a "Redeem" option in your settings or profile menu. Simply copy and paste the code there to claim your rewards!

There should also be an option to redeem your codes on an official Zenless Zone Zero code redemption website. Here, you'll log in with your HoYoverse account and enter the code along with any required details like your username and server.

After successful redemption, players will receive the rewards through in-game mail. Just click "Claim" on the mail holding the rewards to collect them!

It's important to remember that most redemption codes can only be used once per account. Players will need a new account and playthrough to reuse a code.

We will update this guide with more code-related information when Zenless Zone Zero releases very soon, so stay tuned!

