Zenless Zone Zero 1.0 Livestream Date, Time, Codes, How to Watch, and More

HoYoverse's next major title, Zenless Zone Zero, is gearing up for launch with a pre-release livestream titled "Welcome to New Eridu"! This special stream will dive into what players can expect in the first version update, including details on upcoming character banners, pre-registration rewards, exciting new content, and more.

Like its beloved predecessors, Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, Zenless Zone Zero promises a free-to-play action RPG experience with HoYoverse's signature gacha mechanics and vibrant character designs. However, its unique urban fantasy setting and creative “TV traversal” combat mechanics set it apart!

The Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.0 Pre-Release Special Program, "Welcome to New Eridu," will air on June 28, 2024 at 7 pm (UTC+8).

Here’s a countdown to when the Zenless Zone Zero 1.0 Pre-Release Livestream begins:

Zenless Zone Zero 1.0 Pre-Release Livestream Countdown 6 Days 22 Hours 48 Minutes 15 Seconds

Credit: HoYoverse

Here are the start times for the Zenless Zone Zero 1.0 Pre-Release Livestream in other timezones:

Time zone Zenless Zone Zero 1.0 Livestream start time Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) 4:00am Central Time (CT) 6:00am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) 7:00am British Summer Time (BST) 12:00pm Central European Summer Time (CEST) 1:00pm Indian Standard Time (IST) 4:30pm Hong Kong Time (HKT)| Singapore Time (SGT) 7:00pm Japan Standard Time (JST) | Korea Standard Time (KST) 8:00pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 9:00pm

Where Can I Watch the Zenless Zone Zero Pre-Release Livestream?

The Zenless Zone Zero Pre-Release Livestream will be broadcast on the following official channels:

Don't worry if you can't tune in live! After the stream ends, the VOD will be available on all platforms.

Zenless Zone Zero Pre-Release Livestream Codes

The Pre-Release Livestream is set to announce "official release rewards," likely including pre-registration milestone rewards and bonuses for early players.

But that's not all! HoYoverse will also be giving away “reward drops” like redemption codes and livestream prize draws. We'll update this section with the codes as soon as they're revealed during the livestream, so stay tuned!

Credit: HoYoverse

What to Expect from the Zenless Zone Zero Pre-Release Livestream

Zenless Zone Zero has been stirring up a storm since it was teased in May 2022, and now players can finally get their first official glimpse of the finished product! Through the Pre-Release Livestream, players can expect to learn about Zenless Zone Zero’s launch content, including character banners, new Agents reveals, events, and more. This stream will be your roadmap for the game's initial six weeks.

The livestream will be presented by HoYoverse’s CEO and founder, Da Wei, alongside Zenless Zone Zero dev team members. So players can also anticipate insights about Zenless Zone Zero’s development process!

That's everything we know so far about the Zenless Zone Zero 1.0 Pre-Release Livestream! Interested in learning more about Zenless Zone Zero? Check out our Zenless Zone Zero hub here, which details its release date, supported platforms, gameplay mechanics, lore, and more.