Is Zenless Zone Zero Coming to Xbox?

Players have been wondering if Zenless Zone Zero, the forthcoming free-to-play action RPG by Chinese publisher HoYoverse, is coming to Xbox, especially after the studio shared thoughts on expanding the availability of the game to additional platforms.

The recent releases from HoYoverse, such as Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, have achieved tremendous success, but we can't overlook the fact that they are exclusively available on PlayStation consoles.

However, there is good news on the horizon, as it appears that HoYoverse's next game might break the pattern set by their previous releases.

Will Zenless Zone Zero Come to Xbox?

At the time of writing, there is nothing that confirms Zenless Zone Zero is coming to Xbox. However, Zhenyu Li, the producer of Zenless Zone Zero, mentioned in a recent interview with IGN the possibility of expanding the game to additional platforms.

Zenless Zone Zero was first teased and later revealed in May of 2022. Marketed as the upcoming major franchise from HoYoverse, this action-packed RPG is designed to offer a fresh perspective on an urban fantasy world.

ZZZ Screenshot

Originally planned for release on Android, iOS, and Windows PC, a PS5 version was confirmed in early 2024. Despite this, there was no mention of a potential launch on Xbox Series X/S or Nintendo Switch by HoYoverse at that time.

This led many to believe that the game would remain exclusive to PlayStation consoles, similar to Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. However, recent developments suggest that this may not be the case, so there is a chance Zenless Zone Zero will come to Xbox.

HoYoverse Wants to Bring Zenless Zone Zero to Xbox

Although Zenless Zone Zero may not be released on Xbox or Nintendo consoles in the near future, it does suggest that HoYoverse is keen on expanding its games to various platforms.

Although the creator of Genshin Impact keeps achieving remarkable financial success, making HoYoverse fully multiplatform would further enhance the company's prospects.

For a long time, it appeared unlikely that HoYoverse games such as Honkai: Star Rail and Genshin Impact would be available on consoles other than PlayStation.

Despite the announcement of Genshin Impact for Nintendo Switch four years ago, neither it nor any other games from the Chinese developer have been released on the console.

ZZZ Screenshot

Consequently, many believed that PlayStation had secured exclusive rights to both Genshin Impact and other titles from HoYoverse, given the company's involvement in Sony's Chinese development project.

Fortunately, it seems that this assumption may not hold true, at least for Zenless Zone Zero.

We will update this article with new information that is made available, so make sure to bookmark it.

Zenless Zone Zero Release Date Revealed | Zenless Zone Zero PS5 Version is in Development! | How to Pre-Register for Zenless Zone Zero | Zenless Zone Zero Expected Release Date Listed in App Store