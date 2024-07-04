How to Earn Boopons in Zenless Zone Zero

HoYoverse’s Zenless Zone Zero introduces the Bangboos, adorable bunny-like companions you can only acquire with a special currency called Boopons. These loyal friends are more than just cute mascots – they play a vital role in your journey through the Hollows. Bangboos can attack enemies, enhance your Agent's stats, and even provide damage buffs based on their individual skills.

Boopons are used to pull for Bangboos on their dedicated banner, “An Outstanding Partner”. Unlike other gacha games like Genshin Impact or Honkai: Star Rail, you can't exchange Polychromes, the premium currency, for Boopons. Instead, you earn them solely through in-game activities, eliminating the need to save for them separately. This makes the Bangboo banner a free-to-play banner, a rare but welcome occurrence in the gacha scene!

What are Bangboos in Zenless Zone Zero?

Bangboos are far more than just Zenless Zone Zero's adorable mascots. Similar to playable Agents, Bangboos come in various rarities and boast unique skill sets.

While your main team consists of three Agents, Bangboos occupy a separate slot, offering support on the battlefield. However, unlike the Agents you control, Bangboos fight autonomously, unleashing their skills periodically to aid you in combat. Each Bangboo provides unique team bonuses, so strategically pairing them with specific Agents becomes crucial for maximizing your squad's damage.

Credit: HoYoverse

How to Get Boopons in Zenless Zone Zero

While Agents and W-Engines share a gacha system using premium Polychromes, acquiring Bangboos is a whole different ball game. Instead, you'll collect special coupons called Boopons to pull on the dedicated Bangboo Banner.

Claim Launch Reward Boopons

Celebrate the launch pf Zenless Zone Zero with a hefty 80 Boopons bonus just for logging in! You'll also receive other goodies like Master Tapes, a free A-Rank Agent, and more.

Use Special Currency in Signal Shop

Pulling on the Bangboo Banner earns you a secondary currency. Spend this currency in the Signal Shop for Signal Search Items, materials, and even a rotating selection of Agents and W-Engines – with Boopons also available!

Challenge Hollow Zero

Hollow Zero is Zenless Zone Zero’s roguelike endgame mode that offers bountiful Boopons as rewards. Conquer its series of battles, similar to Honkai: Star Rail's Simulated Universe, and be rewarded with Boopons, Polychromes, and valuable resources.

Proxy Primer and Inter-Lock Level

The Proxy Primer guides beginners through early-game systems and rewards them with Boopons for completing missions. Similar to the World Level in Genshin Impact, your Inter-Lock Level in ZZZ grants Boopons with each milestone.

Participate in Events

Events from Version 1.0 onwards offer Boopons just for participating! It's a fantastic way to learn the game and acquire valuable Boopons simultaneously. Based on player feedback, Boopon rewards in events have been significantly increased.

The Zenless Zone Zero dev team also understands the frustration of losing the 50/50 chance on the Bangboo Banner, especially since Boopons can't be purchased directly. To address this, you can now target your desired Bangboo in Signal Search, guaranteeing you get the AI companion you desire!

List of All Bangboos

Zenless Zone Zero is home to a diverse roster of Bangboos, each offering unique skills and stat buffs to buff your team's capabilities.

S Rank Bangboos

Amillion

Butler

Rocketboo

Safety

Sharkboo

Starterboo

A Rank Bangboos

Avocaboo

Bagboo

Boollseye

Booressure

Cryboo

Devilboo

Electroboo

Exploreboo

Luckyboo

Paperboo

Penguinboo

Sumoboo

We will update this list when more Bangboos are released, so stay tuned!

If you're looking for more ZZZ-related content, dive into our Zenless Zone Zero 1.0 hub here, which details its release date, events, story quests, and more.