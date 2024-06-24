Zenless Zone Zero will launch soon and players want to find out whether it’ll offer co-op or multiplayer mode.

In Genshin Impact, another HoYoverse game, you can team up with friends to tackle challenges like grinding domains and farming materials.

While the game primarily focuses on single-player campaigns, the option to play with others adds a new dimension to the gameplay experience.

Is there Multiplayer or Co-op in Zenless Zone Zero?

Zenless Zone Zero indeed offers multiplayer and co-op functionality.

In the course of the third closed beta, numerous creators successfully accessed the multiplayer mode, enabling them to invite their friends and collaborate in conquering the Reckless Challenges, which primarily consist of engaging boss battles.

In the image provided below, it is evident that before participating in a Reckless challenge within Zenless Zone Zero, you are presented with the choice of either embarking on the challenge alone or engaging in a multiplayer experience.

Similar to Genshin Impact, the cooperative gameplay in Zenless Zone Zero necessitates each participant to select a character, and when playing as a team of three, all members will collectively confront the boss.

Just like other RPGs in the HoYoverse, multiplayer functionality is restricted until a certain level is reached. We will provide more specific information regarding this requirement as soon as it becomes available.

Multiplayer in ZZZ

Reckless Challenges offers rewards weekly, with three opportunities to earn them. Currently, co-op play is only confirmed for this mode.

The developers have stated that they are actively enhancing the multiplayer aspect of Zenless Zone Zero, and it will be included in the game when it launches on July 4, 2024.

Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd, two of HoYoverse’s most significant undertakings thus far, feature robust multiplayer modes that enable players to explore each other's worlds.

This cooperative gameplay mechanic is also present in other well-known titles, so it comes as no surprise that Zenless Zone Zero has adopted a similar approach.

