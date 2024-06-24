Best Mods in Wuthering Waves and How to Use Them

Although Wuthering Waves is an online game, it is still possible to install and utilize mods.

There are numerous methods available to customize the game according to your preferences, such as adjusting graphical options and modifying character models.

How to Use Mods in Wuthering Waves

Before utilizing mods in Wuthering Wave, it is necessary to set up a sideloader program. This particular program functions by storing the mods intended for use in the game and guaranteeing their seamless operation.

It is important to note that as mods are not endorsed officially, there is a possibility of encountering crashes and a range of other problems.

To incorporate mods into Wuthering Waves, adhere to the following instructions.

Head to this website and download the 3dmigoto tool

Extract the files into a location of your choosing on your PC

Open that folder and locate the Mods folder

This is where you should download the Mods you want to use in Wuthering Waves

When you have the mods you want to use downloaded, run the 3DMigoto Loader.exe as an admin

You will see the message “3DMigoto ready – Now run the game” displayed on the screen

Load up Wuthering Waves, and you should see the message 3dmigoto GIMI v7.0 on the screen. If you don't, then repeat the steps above.

To access the finest Wuthering Waves mods, all you need to do is click on the provided links and download them. After downloading, extract the mods to the Mods folder located in the 3dmigoto directory. Upon launching the game, the mods will be automatically loaded.

Best Wuthering Waves Mods

There is currently a vast array of modifications accessible for Wuthering Waves. Nevertheless, the majority of these modifications primarily focus on enhancing the visual aspects rather than altering the gameplay.

Credit: Wuthering Waves

In the case of online games, developers must exercise caution when implementing modifications to ensure that the integrity of the game is not compromised by cheating.

Nonetheless, here are several mods that you can utilize in Wuthering Waves to enhance your visual experience.

Improved Wuthering Waves Graphics

Extract this modification directly into the game folder of Wuthering Waves to instantly enhance the graphics by improving saturation and shadows, and ensuring that most textures load with maximum detail.

Since the game does not put a heavy load on most computers, incorporating this modification is highly recommended to greatly enhance your visual experience.

Intro Skip Mod

It is essential to prioritize impatience as a virtue, thus it becomes crucial to bypass the brief introduction of Wuthering Waves. Who possesses the luxury of time to endure such nonsensical content?

Wuthering Waves Cutscene

To utilize this modification, you must initially extract it into the designated Paks folder located at: Wuthering Waves\Wuthering Waves Game\Client\Content\Paks.

Subsequently, proceed with the following instructions:

Open the “Win64” folder. (path: Wuthering Waves\Wuthering Waves Game\Client\Binaries\Win64)

Next, right-click on the “Client-Win64-Shipping” file and select “Create shortcut”

Then, right-click on the shortcut and select “Properties”

In the “Target:” line at the very end, you need to add ”-fileopenlog”

Run the game through this shortcut

No More Transparency filter

This modification eliminates the character's transparency when zooming in closely or lowering the camera. It is ideal for appreciating your chosen Wuthering Waves character in full detail, without any strange or unsettling effects. The installation process is outlined at the start of this manual.

Wuthering Waves Sticker Icons

This mod is particularly charming for enthusiasts of the Slice of Life sticker collections. By utilizing this modification, you can substitute all character icons with the designated sticker icons.

Wuthering Waves Stickers

These delightful substitutions introduce an enhanced level of endearment to the roster, encompassing all characters.

