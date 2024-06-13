Kuro Games' Wuthering Waves has a wide variety of enemies that players can defeat for loot, including Elite enemies, which are far more bloodthirsty compared to standard Tacet Discords.

There are sixteen special mini-boss enemies within the depths of Solaris-3, all characterized by the signature red mist surrounding them. Not only could they be harder to outdo, but they could also be hard to find!

Wuthering Waves Elite Enemies Explained

The rule of thumb in the Wuthering Waves is that the higher your SOL3 Phase, the stronger the enemies become. Elite enemies tend to exhibit a much greater level of aggression than those you encountered early on, but they don't get any stronger during your SOL Phase. This means that the difficulty of these specific enemies does not increase as you progress through the game or reach higher levels within the SOL Phase.

Credit: Kuro Game Studio

Therefore, by not scaling with the SOL Phase, the difficulty of these enemies becomes predictable and easier to outflank. If you're still hesitant about putting a definitive end to them, you can always choose to level up your characters and raise the level of your Resonators before attempting to go up against them.

All Elite Enemy Locations in Wuthering Waves

Daily respawn cycles do not apply to Elite enemies but usually require several days to reappear. The duration doesn't follow a fixed pattern and will vary within a range of days. Still, they grant a four or five-star Echo when defeated, so it's time well spent if you're on the hunt for elite drops. They also offer trophies when you defeat them for the first time.

Here's a list of the hidden spots where all 16 Elite enemies can be found in Wuthering Waves.

Carapace: Engine Zero (Level 25): This enemy can be found to the east of Qichi Village, beyond an old outpost building. Viridblaze Saurian (Level 30): Located southeast of Loong’s Gaze Suburbs, close to skeletal remains. Autopuppet Scout-01 (Level 40): Positioned southeast of the Resonance Beacon at Tiderise Cliff. Wasteland Bellower (Level 40): Found in an open field northeast of the Corroded Ruins. Chasm Rider (Level 45): This enemy is located in Qichi Village, within the Central Plains. Sabyrkin (Level 50): Found on a hillside east of the Distribution Center. Roseshroom Mutant (Level 60): Positioned west of Donglu Research Station, at the end of a waterfall. Illuminator Theater (Level 60): Located northwest of Misty Coast along a road. Scorpion's Nest (Level 70): Found inside a cave near a watchtower in Tiger’s Maw Mine. Fractsidus Follower (Level 80): Follow the highway in the Sea of Flames and drop down. Obelisk Guardian (Level 85): Found east of Camp Overwatch, near a large rock beside the Resonance Beacon. Prism Heart (Level 90): Located in an open field southeast of the Forbidden Forest. Young Murmurin (Level 100): Found south of Thorny Passage, across a river and heading northwest. Twin Heron (Level 110): Positioned northeast of the Mourning Aix boss, near a body of water. Wild Gorilla (Level 120): Found in Thorny Passage within Dim Forest. Spearback King (Level 120): Located at the entrance to the Depths of Illusive Realm, near Plateau Ruins.

Credit: Kuro Game Studio

That wraps up all you need to know about the locations of Wuthering Waves' elite enemies. If you're in search of more, check out our guides on Sonance Casket locations and where to find a Shiny Hoartoise in Wuthering Waves.