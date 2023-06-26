A new Valorant Episode is arriving, which means a new Battle Pass is coming with it.

Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 goes live on June 27 and brings a lot of new content. A new game mode will be introduced, and an updated progression system is also arriving at the game.

However, among the new content that is making its way to Valorant, the new Battle Pass is the most anticipated one. It brings four new skinlines and plenty of other rewards.

So, let's find out everything about the Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 Battle Pass.

Episode 7 Act 1 Battle Pass skins

The Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 Battle Pass costs 1000 Valorant Points and goes live on June 27.

Loading...

As mentioned before, there are three new skinlines coming in Episode 7 Act 1 Battle Pass. They are called Blush, Composite, and Digihex.

All of the skins look astonishing and possess a unique design. Because of that, players can't wait to get their hands on them.

The Digihex skinline has four different colour variants. It includes one skin for the Bulldog, Ares, Ghost, and Judge.

click to enlarge The Digihex skinline has four colour variants.

When it comes to the Composite skinline, players can earn one Marshall, Phantom, Sheriff, Stinger, and Melee skin. These skins all have a futuristic look, with the Melee weapon looking incredible.

Last but not least, we have the Blush skinline. It doesn't have as exciting-looking skins as the two previous skinlines. However, they still look pretty decent.

The Blush skinline offers one skin for the Spectre, Frenzy, Guardian, and Operator.

Battle Pass sprays

The Episode 7 Act 1 Battle Pass will also bring 15 new sprays.

All of these sprays are inspired by situations that almost every Valorant player has gone through. Such as asking for a drop, rushing into a bombsite, or defusing the bomb while she is close to exploding.

click to enlarge Here are the new 15 sprays that are coming to Valorant!

Players will be able to utilize all the sprays in-game. They are perfect to use after securing an important round, winning a clutch, or getting that insane ace.

Users will gradually unlock sprays as they progress through the Battle Pass.

Other rewards

Loading...

Episode 7 Act 1 Battle Pass doesn't bring only skins and sprays. There will also be 10 Gunbuddies and 12 player cards included.

The Gunbuddies are great to give your weapons a unique look. As for the player cards, they are just one more way to style your profile.

click to enlarge This Battle Pass Gunbuddies look amazing!

You can also earn Radianite Points, which allow you to unlock weapon skin variations. Just like all the other rewards, you will earn them as you progress through the Battle Pass