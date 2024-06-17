This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

TopSpin 2K25 Season 2 is almost here, and it promises to introduce a lot of exciting content, which the game is desperately in need of.

Despite the great gameplay, the lack of game modes, the small roster, and the lack of content that makes players want to come back to the game is hurting the Tennis title.

Season 2 of TopSpin 2K25 arrives on Wednesday 19 June, with the exact time yet to be announced.

A new patch is coming to TopSpin and all the information about it will be revealed on Tuesday 18 June, on the TopSpin 2K25 social media, and Discord. We expect this announcement to also reveal information regarding Season 2.

Season 2 Expected Content

The TopSpin 2K25 Season 2 will introduce a new Centre Court Pass, which is expected to bring a plethora of unique rewards, such as VC, XP boosts, sneakers, shorts, polos, animations, rackets, pre-match titles, and much more.

Perhaps the biggest thing in Season 2 is the addition of Tennis superstar Jannik Sinner, the current ATP number 1, to the playable roster. Sinner is the first addition to the TopSpin 2K25, and fans are hoping for many others in the near future.

We are hoping that Season 2 also introduces the highly-requested option to play doubles online, as well as the option to play online against your friends.

Players also want to see significant improvements to the MyCARRER mode making their way to the game in Season 2, but we don't expect that to happen, apart from some slight changes.

Hopefully, Season 2 can make TopSpin 2K25 feel exciting to play once again, as the lack of meaningful content has severely hurt the game, even alienating some players.

We will update this article with new information about Season 2 as soon as it's revealed, so make sure to bookmark it.

