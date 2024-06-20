Season 2 of TopSpin 2K25 is here, which means the Season 2 Centre Court Pass has also arrived at the game. The Centre Court Pass allows players to earn a plethora of rewards, and most of them can be used to customize MyPLAYER characters.
In Season 2, the Centre Court Pass's main theme is based around the Wimbledon tournament, and players can unlock a lot of cosmetics inspired by the event.
TopSpin 2K25 Centre Court Pass Season 2 Rewards
There are a total of 50 reward tiers in the Season 2 Centre Court Pass of TopSpin 2K25. To progress in the Centre Court Pass, and unlock all of these fantastic rewards, players need to earn Season Points, which they can do by playing games, and completing daily or weekly challenges.
The first 13 tiers of the Season 2 Centre Court Pass contain free rewards, however, only players with the Grand Slam Edition, or those who have the Premium Centre Court Pass, will have access to the remaining rewards.
It's worth noting that, players who didn't finish the Season 1 Centre Court Pass can still do it, as all Centre Court Passes will be available during the whole year.
Without further ado, let's take a look at all the Centre Court Pass Season 2 rewards.
Tier 1
- 50 Virtual Coins
- 100% XP Boost (One match)
- American Express Blue and White Racket
- 100% XP Boost (One match)
- Epic goodr PHG Sunglasses
- Epic goodr PHG Sunglasses
- Male Narrow Stance Return Idle
- 180 Virtual Coins
Tier 2
- Uncommon Elyan Design White Classic Shorts
- Uncommon T-Style Purple Splatter Tanktop
- Uncommon Classic White Shorts
- Uncommon Elyan Design Purple Green and White Active Tanktop
Tier 3
- Rare Women's Collared Tournament Tank
- Rare Men's Tournament Top
Tier 4
- 50% Virtual Coins Boost (One match)
- Male Pre-Match Animation #6
Tier 5
- Legendary Women's White Compression Socks
- Legendary Serena Williams Wimbledon 2025 Dress
- Legendary Serena Williams Wimbledon 2025 Shoes
- Legendary Nike White Wristband
- Serena Grass 15 Outfit
- 180 Virtual Coins
Tier 6
- Female Serve Serena
Tier 7
- Rare Radical Racquet Bag XL
Tier 8
- 50% Virtual Coins Boost (One match)
- Female Pre-match Animation #6
Tier 9
- 100% XP Boost (One match)
- "My Volleys are as sharp as the grass blades" Pre-Match Message
- "Forehand Fiend" Pre-Match Nickname
- Epic Nike Socks
- Epic Lacoste Men's Sport High-Cut Socks
Tier 10
- 180 Virtual Coins
Tier 11
- Epic NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage Women's Tennis Shorts
- Epic NikeCourt Dri-FIT Slam Men's Tennis Shorts
- "The Natural" Pre-Match Nickname
- Epic Fresh Foam X CT-Rally Shoes
- Epic Fresh Foam X CT-Rally Shoes
Tier 12
- 50% Virtual Coins Boost (One match)
- Epic American Express Wristbands
- Epic American Express Wristbands
Tier 13
- "Just add grass" Pre-Match Message
- "High Strung" Pre-Match Nickname
Tier 14
- Rare White and Grey Skirt
- Rare Long White Shorts
Tier 15
- 180 Virtual Coins
Tier 16
- 50% Virtual Coins Boost (One match)
- Female Return Idle Osaka
Tier 17
- 100% XP Boost (One match)
- Female Pre-Match Animation #7
Tier 18
- 100% XP Boost (One match)
- Epic American Express Blue Striped White Hoodie
- Male Pre-Match Animation #7
- "Grass is where legends rise and pretenders wilt" Pre-Match Message
- "The Phenom" Pre-Match Nickname
Tier 19
- 180 Virtual Coins
Tier 20
- Legendary Court Shorts
- Legendary Court Tank
- Legendary Wristband
- Shelton US 23 #2 Outfit
Tier 21
- Legendary Women's Wimbledon Wristbands
- Men's Wimbledon Wristbands
Tier 22
- 100% XP Boost (One match)
- Female Pre-Match Animation #8
- "My serve's about to dance on this green stage" Pre-Match Message
- "Double-Faulter" Pre-Match Nickname
Tier 23
- Female Forehand Serena
Tier 24
- 100% XP Boost (One match)
Tier 25
- 180 Virtual Coins
Tier 26
- Epic NikeCourt Dri-FIT Slam Women's Tennis Tank Top
- Epic NikeCourt Dri-FIT ADV Slam Men's Tennis Top
Tier 27
- 50% Virtual Coins Boost (One match)
- Epic American Express Blue Striped White Shorts
- "GPS can't keep up with my court coverage" Pre-Match Message
- "Let Getter" Pre-Match Nickname
- Rare Head Wristband 5"
- Rare Head Wristband 2.5"
Tier 28
- Epic White Sport Tanktop
- Epic Qualies Purple Green and White Screen Shirt
Tier 29
- 180 Virtual Coins
Tier 30
- Legendary Court Skirt
- Legendary THE ROGER Advantage
- Legendary Court Tank
- Legendary Wristband
- Swiatek US 23 #2 Outfit
Tier 31
- 50% Virtual Coins Boost (One match)
- Rare American Express Zip Up Jacket
- Rare American Express Zip Up Jacket
- Male Twister Hip Backhand
Tier 32
- Epic Wimbledon White Sleeveless Polo
- Epic Wimbledon White Polo
Tier 33
- Epic Wimbledon White Pleated Skirt
- Epic Wimbledon White Shorts
Tier 34
- "Please keep off the grass" Pre-Match Message
- "The Weedwhacker" Pre-Match Nickname
Tier 35
- 100% XP Boost (One match)
- "I slice my backhands like a sushi chef" Pre-Match Message
- "The Underdog" Pre-Match Nickname
- 180 Virtual Coins
Tier 36
- Epic Purple and White Tights
- Epic Purple and Green Shorts
Tier 37
- Epic Tour Slam Wimbledon Limited Edition
Tier 38
- 100% XP Boost (One match)
- "Grass courts are my natural habitat" Pre-Match Message
Tier 39
- 50% Virtual Coins Boost (One match)
- Rare American Express White Breeze Tights
- Rare American Express White Breeze Sweatpants
- "I invented cross-court winners during breakfast" Pre-Match Message
- "The Unforced Error" Pre-Match Nickname
Tier 40
- Legendary Bodysuit
- Legendary NikeCourt Zoom GP Challenge 1
- Osaka Australia 21 Outfit
Tier 41
- 180 Virtual Coins
Tier 42
- 100% XP Boost (One match)
- Epic American Express Racquet Bag
- Male Serve Medvedev
Tier 43
- Rare Court Tank
- Rare Court Tank
Tier 44
- 50% Virtual Coins Boost (One match)
- 100% XP Boost (One match)
Tier 45
- 100% XP Boost (One match)
Tier 46
- Rare American Express Global White Skirt
- Rare American Express Global White Shorts
- "I'm painting - bold strokes unexpected angles" Pre-Match Message
- "Future Chair Empire" - Pre-Match Nickname
Tier 47
- Epic PERCEPT Racket
Tier 48
- 50% Virtual Coins Boost (One match)
- 100% XP Boost (One match)
- Male Pre-Match Animation #8
Tier 49
- Legendary Elyan Design Purple Framed Sunglasses
- Epic Women's Collared Tournament Tank
- Epic Purple Green and White Jacker with Shirt
- Legendary Elyan Design Purple Framed Sunglasses
Tier 50
- Legendary Serena Williams US Open 2016 Dress
- Legendary Serena Williams US Open 2016 Shoes
- Legendary Serena Williams US Open 2016 Sleeves
- Serena US 16 Outfit
- Legendary GEL-RESOLUTION 9
- Legendary BOSS X Matteo Berrettini Slim-Fit Polo Shirt
- Legendary BOSS X Matteo Berrettini Performance - Strech Shorts
- Legendary BOSS Quarter-Length Socks
- Legendary Wristband
- Berrettini US 23 Outfit
These are all the TopSpin 2K25 Centre Court Pass Season 2 rewards.
What items are you most excited to get? Let us know in the comments below.
How to Play TopSpin 2K25 Early | TopSpin 2K25 Controls Guide | TopSpin 2K25 active Locker Codes | How to change Player Outfits in TopSpin 2K25 | Does TopSpin 2K25 have Crossplay? | How to change Difficulty Settings in TopSpin 2K25 |
Explore new topics and discover content that's right for you!TopSpin