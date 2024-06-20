Season 2 of TopSpin 2K25 is here, which means the Season 2 Centre Court Pass has also arrived at the game. The Centre Court Pass allows players to earn a plethora of rewards, and most of them can be used to customize MyPLAYER characters.

In Season 2, the Centre Court Pass's main theme is based around the Wimbledon tournament, and players can unlock a lot of cosmetics inspired by the event.

TopSpin 2K25 Centre Court Pass Season 2 Rewards

There are a total of 50 reward tiers in the Season 2 Centre Court Pass of TopSpin 2K25. To progress in the Centre Court Pass, and unlock all of these fantastic rewards, players need to earn Season Points, which they can do by playing games, and completing daily or weekly challenges.

The first 13 tiers of the Season 2 Centre Court Pass contain free rewards, however, only players with the Grand Slam Edition, or those who have the Premium Centre Court Pass, will have access to the remaining rewards.

It's worth noting that, players who didn't finish the Season 1 Centre Court Pass can still do it, as all Centre Court Passes will be available during the whole year.

Without further ado, let's take a look at all the Centre Court Pass Season 2 rewards.

Tier 1

50 Virtual Coins

100% XP Boost (One match)

American Express Blue and White Racket

100% XP Boost (One match)

Epic goodr PHG Sunglasses

Epic goodr PHG Sunglasses

Male Narrow Stance Return Idle

180 Virtual Coins

Tier 2

Uncommon Elyan Design White Classic Shorts

Uncommon T-Style Purple Splatter Tanktop

Uncommon Classic White Shorts

Uncommon Elyan Design Purple Green and White Active Tanktop

Tier 3

Rare Women's Collared Tournament Tank

Rare Men's Tournament Top

Tier 4

50% Virtual Coins Boost (One match)

Male Pre-Match Animation #6

Tier 5

Legendary Women's White Compression Socks

Legendary Serena Williams Wimbledon 2025 Dress

Legendary Serena Williams Wimbledon 2025 Shoes

Legendary Nike White Wristband

Serena Grass 15 Outfit

180 Virtual Coins

Tier 6

Female Serve Serena

Tier 7

Rare Radical Racquet Bag XL

Tier 8

50% Virtual Coins Boost (One match)

Female Pre-match Animation #6

Tier 9

100% XP Boost (One match)

"My Volleys are as sharp as the grass blades" Pre-Match Message

"Forehand Fiend" Pre-Match Nickname

Epic Nike Socks

Epic Lacoste Men's Sport High-Cut Socks

Tier 10

180 Virtual Coins

Tier 11

Epic NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage Women's Tennis Shorts

Epic NikeCourt Dri-FIT Slam Men's Tennis Shorts

"The Natural" Pre-Match Nickname

Epic Fresh Foam X CT-Rally Shoes

Epic Fresh Foam X CT-Rally Shoes

Tier 12

50% Virtual Coins Boost (One match)

Epic American Express Wristbands

Epic American Express Wristbands

Tier 13

"Just add grass" Pre-Match Message

"High Strung" Pre-Match Nickname

Tier 14

Rare White and Grey Skirt

Rare Long White Shorts

Tier 15

180 Virtual Coins

Tier 16

50% Virtual Coins Boost (One match)

Female Return Idle Osaka

Tier 17

100% XP Boost (One match)

Female Pre-Match Animation #7

Tier 18

100% XP Boost (One match)

Epic American Express Blue Striped White Hoodie

Male Pre-Match Animation #7

"Grass is where legends rise and pretenders wilt" Pre-Match Message

"The Phenom" Pre-Match Nickname

Tier 19

180 Virtual Coins

Tier 20

Legendary Court Shorts

Legendary Court Tank

Legendary Wristband

Shelton US 23 #2 Outfit

Tier 21

Legendary Women's Wimbledon Wristbands

Men's Wimbledon Wristbands

Tier 22

100% XP Boost (One match)

Female Pre-Match Animation #8

"My serve's about to dance on this green stage" Pre-Match Message

"Double-Faulter" Pre-Match Nickname

Tier 23

Female Forehand Serena

Tier 24

100% XP Boost (One match)

Tier 25

180 Virtual Coins

Tier 26

Epic NikeCourt Dri-FIT Slam Women's Tennis Tank Top

Epic NikeCourt Dri-FIT ADV Slam Men's Tennis Top

Tier 27

50% Virtual Coins Boost (One match)

Epic American Express Blue Striped White Shorts

"GPS can't keep up with my court coverage" Pre-Match Message

"Let Getter" Pre-Match Nickname

Rare Head Wristband 5"

Rare Head Wristband 2.5"

Tier 28

Epic White Sport Tanktop

Epic Qualies Purple Green and White Screen Shirt

Tier 29

180 Virtual Coins

Tier 30

Legendary Court Skirt

Legendary THE ROGER Advantage

Legendary Court Tank

Legendary Wristband

Swiatek US 23 #2 Outfit

Tier 31

50% Virtual Coins Boost (One match)

Rare American Express Zip Up Jacket

Rare American Express Zip Up Jacket

Male Twister Hip Backhand

Tier 32

Epic Wimbledon White Sleeveless Polo

Epic Wimbledon White Polo

Tier 33

Epic Wimbledon White Pleated Skirt

Epic Wimbledon White Shorts

Tier 34

"Please keep off the grass" Pre-Match Message

"The Weedwhacker" Pre-Match Nickname

Tier 35

100% XP Boost (One match)

"I slice my backhands like a sushi chef" Pre-Match Message

"The Underdog" Pre-Match Nickname

180 Virtual Coins

Tier 36

Epic Purple and White Tights

Epic Purple and Green Shorts

Tier 37

Epic Tour Slam Wimbledon Limited Edition

Tier 38

100% XP Boost (One match)

"Grass courts are my natural habitat" Pre-Match Message

Tier 39

50% Virtual Coins Boost (One match)

Rare American Express White Breeze Tights

Rare American Express White Breeze Sweatpants

"I invented cross-court winners during breakfast" Pre-Match Message

"The Unforced Error" Pre-Match Nickname

Tier 40

Legendary Bodysuit

Legendary NikeCourt Zoom GP Challenge 1

Osaka Australia 21 Outfit

Tier 41

180 Virtual Coins

Tier 42

100% XP Boost (One match)

Epic American Express Racquet Bag

Male Serve Medvedev

Tier 43

Rare Court Tank

Rare Court Tank

Tier 44

50% Virtual Coins Boost (One match)

100% XP Boost (One match)

Tier 45

100% XP Boost (One match)

Tier 46

Rare American Express Global White Skirt

Rare American Express Global White Shorts

"I'm painting - bold strokes unexpected angles" Pre-Match Message

"Future Chair Empire" - Pre-Match Nickname

Tier 47

Epic PERCEPT Racket

Tier 48

50% Virtual Coins Boost (One match)

100% XP Boost (One match)

Male Pre-Match Animation #8

Tier 49

Legendary Elyan Design Purple Framed Sunglasses

Epic Women's Collared Tournament Tank

Epic Purple Green and White Jacker with Shirt

Legendary Elyan Design Purple Framed Sunglasses

Tier 50

Legendary Serena Williams US Open 2016 Dress

Legendary Serena Williams US Open 2016 Shoes

Legendary Serena Williams US Open 2016 Sleeves

Serena US 16 Outfit

Legendary GEL-RESOLUTION 9

Legendary BOSS X Matteo Berrettini Slim-Fit Polo Shirt

Legendary BOSS X Matteo Berrettini Performance - Strech Shorts

Legendary BOSS Quarter-Length Socks

Legendary Wristband

Berrettini US 23 Outfit

These are all the TopSpin 2K25 Centre Court Pass Season 2 rewards.

What items are you most excited to get? Let us know in the comments below.

